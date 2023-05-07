D.C. police have arrested two 12-year-old boys on multiple charges of robbery and carjacking.

Authorities arrested one boy Wednesday in Southeast after they said he committed three robberies in 10 minutes.

He had tried to rob a store on Good Hope Road SE around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, but the employee didn’t comply and the boy fled the scene, police said.

Minutes later, he demanded money from a driver and tried to open their car door on Naylor Road SE, police said. The driver didn’t comply and drove away.

Police said they arrested the boy a block away after he had just taken property from a victim. He was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted unarmed carjacking.

Authorities arrested the other 12-year-old Thursday in connection with a series of armed carjackings throughout Southeast.

The boy was part of a group of suspects that carjacked eight people between April 16-29, police said. Each offense involved the suspects approaching a victim, brandishing a handgun and stealing the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the boy also assaulted someone in the course of a botched robbery attempt on March 21.

He was charged with six counts of armed carjacking, two counts of armed robbery for stealing cars and one count of assault with intent to commit robbery.

