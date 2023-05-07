RICHMOND — The Washington Times won 16 awards Saturday from the annual Virginia Press Association news and advertising contest, including four first-place honors.

Times reporters Ben Wolfgang and Joseph Clark won the top prize in the paper’s circulation category for General News Writing.

Political reporter Susan Ferrechio won a first for Government Writing, a second for Feature Story Writing and a third for Government Writing (Open).

Sportswriter Jacob Calvin Meyer won for best Sports Writing Portfolio.

Designer Robert Cohn came in first for Sports Page Design and also took home second in general Page Design.

Also earning second-place honors for The Times were Martin Di Caro, for Multimedia Report, and Seth McLaughlin for Front Page Reporting.

Patrick Crofoot, Darrell Jones and Lee Anne Foster won a second and a third for Special Sections.

Third-place honors went to Valerie Richardson for Education Writing and Education Writing (Open), to Michael McKenna for column writing, and to Stephen Dinan, Tom Howell Jr., Joseph Clark and Kery Murakami for Feature Series or Continuing Story.

The awards were announced Saturday night at the trade group’s banquet in Richmond, the first such annual gathering since the onset of the pandemic.