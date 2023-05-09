Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since being diagnosed with shingles in February.

The longtime senator’s absence caused her to miss dozens of votes, created deadlock over judicial nominees and ignited a national conversation over the 89-year-old’s mental and physical fitness to continue serving out her term that ends in 2025.

“I’m glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said in a statement. “After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it’s clear she’s back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California.”

Her office confirmed that she was en route Tuesday afternoon to Washington. It was not immediately clear whether she would attend Tuesday evening’s votes scheduled in the Senate.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported Ms. Feinstein’s return.

