Fort Hood, one of the nation’s largest military posts, on Tuesday will be renamed to honor America’s first Hispanic four-star general as part of a Defense Department purge of Confederate leader names.

The central Texas Army post will now be known as Fort Cavazos for the late Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, a Texas native and decorated combat veteran of Korea and Vietnam who commanded Fort Hood during his long military career.

“General Cavazos’ combat-proven leadership, his moral character and his loyalty to his soldiers and their families made him the fearless yet respected and influential leader that he was during the time he served, and beyond,” Army Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, 3rd Armored Corps commander, said in a statement. “We are ready and excited to be part of such a momentous part of history, while we honor a leader who we all admire.”

The post’s official opening took place in September 1942 and was named in honor of John Bell Hood, a West Point graduate who sided with the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Gen. Cavazos was awarded the first of two Distinguished Service Crosses — the nation’s second-highest military honor — as an infantry platoon leader in Korea, then was awarded a second DSC for leading his battalion in a battle near the Cambodian border.

