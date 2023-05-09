Former Rep. Liz Cheney’s political action committee announced Tuesday it plans to run a television ad in New Hampshire warning voters that former President Donald Trump has “proven he is unfit for office” and “proven he is a risk America can never take again.”

The minute-long “Risk” ad from the Great Task PAC is slated to run ahead of and during Mr. Trump’s CNN town hall-style event Wednesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power,” Ms. Cheney says in the ad, which features footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. “He lost the election, and he knew it.”

Ms. Cheney, Wyoming Republican, says Mr. Trump “betrayed millions of Americans” with his insistence the 2020 election was stolen, ignored dozens of court rulings undercutting his claims and “mobilized a mob” to storm the Capitol.

“Then, he watched on television, while the mob attacked law enforcement, invaded the Capitol, and hunted the vice president,” she says over video clips of pro-Trump supporters clashing with Capitol Police officers. “He refused, for three hours, to tell the mob to leave.”

SEE ALSO: Trump storms into ‘enemy territory’ on CNN to court skeptical voters

“There has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president,” she says.

The Washington Times reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Mr. Trump’s CNN town hall is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Anselm College.

Ms. Cheney was ousted in the 2022 primary election after drawing the ire of Mr. Trump and his supporters for refusing to go along with his stolen election claims and voting with nine of her House GOP colleagues to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6 attack.

The loss came after the House GOP booted her from her post as Republican Conference Chair, and the Wyoming GOP and the Republican National Committee censured her for refusing to dial down her criticism of Mr. Trump.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.