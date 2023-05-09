A New York state judge barred former President Donald Trump from posting some evidence in his hush money case on social media.

The order by Judge Juan Merchan is designed to prevent Mr. Trump and his allies from posting evidence that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg shares with the defense.

Any of the evidence that prosecutors hand over “shall be used solely for the purposes of preparing a defense in this matter,” the judge wrote Monday.

Mr. Bragg wanted the protective order because of Mr. Trump’s habit of commenting on social media about ongoing legal issues, including swipes at the judge and the district attorney.

Mr. Trump is still free to talk about the case generally as he mounts another bid for the White House, though the judge warned all sides in court not to make comments that could stir violence.

Mr. Trump pleaded not guilty in April to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter. Mr. Trump denies having an affair.

Prosecutors say Mr. Trump falsified records involving reimbursement payments to Mr. Cohen to hide the true nature of the payments. They say it was a scheme to avoid unflattering information from leaking on the cusp of the 2016 election.

Mr. Trump has decried the case as a witch hunt that aims to thwart his presidential ambitions.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.