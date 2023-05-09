By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Tuesday, May 9, 2023

A Manhattan jury took less than three hours to decide Tuesday that former President Donald Trump secxually abused columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2023 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide

Sponsored Stories