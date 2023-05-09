Tucker Carlson will be taking his talk show and other content to Twitter.

In a three-minute video posted Tuesday, the former Fox News Channel star host said that Twitter had “long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody’s allowed here. We think that’s a good thing.”

“Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six-and-a-half years to Twitter,” he continued.

“We’ll be bringing some other things to, which we’ll tell you about, but for now we’re just grateful to be here.”

