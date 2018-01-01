As a loyal Redskins fan, choose how you experience The Washington Times with a 50% off savings on one-year subscriptions!



Mobile App: $9.99

The National Weekly and Mobile App: $79.99

The Washington Times and Mobile App: $99.99



Just choose one of the special offers above and you will begin receiving hard-hitting news, award-winning investigative reporting, conservative commentary, and through coverage of sports – including the Washington Redskins – from America’s go to media source in the nation’s capital.

