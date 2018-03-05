Special Section - Real Estate, Home and Living News - Buy A Home Locator Map - Washington Times
Skip to content

Real Estate - Buy a Home

The latest news and analysis of the real estate market with stories on maintaining a house along with a locator map to find pricing on the perfect place to live.

 

Recent Stories

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 27, 2014 file photo, Giselle Basurto, of Mexico, shops at a Kmart store in New York on Thanksgiving Day. Retail sales rose 1.8 percent from Nov. 1 through Monday, Dec. 15, 2014 according to data provided from First Data Corp., which tracks purchases at 800,000 stores including online. The modest growth comes despite the heavy discounting customary throughout the season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Weak holiday retail numbers clouds U.S. recovery hopes

By David R. Sands - The Washington Times

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly tumbled nearly 1 percent in December, the Commerce Department announced Wednesday, sending U.S. stock markets lower and leading at least one analyst to says it's time to pump the brakes on talk of a strong U.S. economic rebound in 2015.

In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Nissan trim and chassis workers work on a new 2015 Nissan Murano at the Nissan plant in Canton, Miss. The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for November on Friday, Dec. 12, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Cheaper gas, food lower US producer prices

By Christopher S. Rugaber - Associated Press

Falling gas and food costs pushed down overall U.S. wholesale prices last month, evidence that cheaper oil worldwide is limiting inflation.

Why areas with good jobs have hard-to-afford homes

By Josh Boak - Associated Press

It's the new career trade-off: Around the country, areas with the strongest job markets increasingly have some of the costliest homes. And areas with the most affordable homes lack a solid base of middle class jobs that attract workers.

In this Nov. 11, 2014, photo, 2015 Ford F-150s move along the production line at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Mich. The Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

U.S. economy grew at 3.9 percent rate in 3rd quarter

By Martin Crutsinger - Associated Press

The U.S. economy grew even faster in the third quarter than initially thought, posting the strongest six months of growth in more than a decade and pulling further ahead of other big economies of the world.

Recent Stories in Home & Living

To banish signs of aging, all you need is a magic wand

By Cheryl Danehart - The Washington Times

The good news is that skin can be revived without invasive methods. Using heat is the key. Heating collagen and elastin to a specific temperature tightens existing fibers and triggers cells to produce more collagen. Dermatologists have been using this method for years using infrared, LED and ultrasound technology, and the effects can last for months.

(Maker&#39;s Mark)

Maker's offers restaurateurs, visitors a chance to fashion their own barrel 'expression'

By Eric Althoff - The Washington Times

At the Maker's Mark Private Select Experience at the distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, restaurateurs, bar owners and merely the curious adventurer can combine staves from five different types of wood that go into each barrel of Maker's can be inserted into a barrel in any of 1,001 possible combinations to create a unique barrel of Maker's suited to an individual tastes -- for a unique taste experience.

Fill your diffuser with plant-based essential oils for a true Aromatherapy experience. (Associated Press/File)

For true aromatherapy, the right oil is essential

By Cheryl Danehart - The Washington Times

That lavender-scented lotion, bubble bath or candle you find in your Christmas stocking this year might smell wonderful, but don't mistake it for aromatherapy. It's probably filled with synthetic ingredients that won't give you true physical and psychological benefits.

Mixed cocktails are shown, from left, an old fashioned, a vodka gimlet, a Bull Shot, a dry martini and a bloody mary. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) ** FILE **

Fall into cocktails with some craft distillers' concoctions

By Eric Althoff - The Washington Times

As fall rolls in, it's time to start stocking up those liquor cabinets for the holidays. But with what? There's so many options nowadays that it's always a bit of a daunting task to know if you should go for the tried-and-true brands or seek out something new when considering what types of cocktails to serve your guests.