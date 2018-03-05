Real Estate - Buy a Home
The latest news and analysis of the real estate market with stories on maintaining a house along with a locator map to find pricing on the perfect place to live.
Recent Stories
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly tumbled nearly 1 percent in December, the Commerce Department announced Wednesday, sending U.S. stock markets lower and leading at least one analyst to says it's time to pump the brakes on talk of a strong U.S. economic rebound in 2015. Shares
By Associated Press
Average U.S. mortgage rates started the year by dipping to new lows, with the benchmark 30-year rate marking its lowest level since May 2013.
Shares
By Julie Pace and Bob Christie - Associated Press
Throughout Barack Obama's presidency, Arizona has served as a symbol of the nation's real estate crisis and recovery. Shares
By Josh Boak - Associated Press
The U.S. economy flexed its old muscles in 2014. Shares
By Christopher S. Rugaber - Associated Press
Falling gas and food costs pushed down overall U.S. wholesale prices last month, evidence that cheaper oil worldwide is limiting inflation. Shares
One in five U.S. adults are so depressed about debt — not to mention drowning in it — that they think they're going to die still owing their creditors. Shares
By Associated Press
Average U.S. long-term mortgage rates edged higher this week after four weeks of declines, but they remained at historically low levels that could entice potential homebuyers. Shares
By Josh Boak - Associated Press
It's the new career trade-off:
Around the country, areas with the strongest job markets increasingly have some of the costliest homes. And areas with the most affordable homes lack a solid base of middle class jobs that attract workers.
Shares
By Josh Boak - Associated Press
Home ownership is increasingly out of reach in the hottest job markets, especially areas that are attracting younger workers. Shares
The U.S. economy added a whopping 321,000 jobs in November -- far more than analysts had expected -- although the national jobless rate remained stuck at 5.8 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday. Shares
By Martin Crutsinger - Associated Press
The U.S. economy grew even faster in the third quarter than initially thought, posting the strongest six months of growth in more than a decade and pulling further ahead of other big economies of the world. Shares
Recent Stories in Home & Living Shares
The good news is that skin can be revived without invasive methods. Using heat is the key. Heating collagen and elastin to a specific temperature tightens existing fibers and triggers cells to produce more collagen. Dermatologists have been using this method for years using infrared, LED and ultrasound technology, and the effects can last for months. Shares
At the Maker's Mark Private Select Experience at the distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, restaurateurs, bar owners and merely the curious adventurer can combine staves from five different types of wood that go into each barrel of Maker's can be inserted into a barrel in any of 1,001 possible combinations to create a unique barrel of Maker's suited to an individual tastes -- for a unique taste experience. Shares
That lavender-scented lotion, bubble bath or candle you find in your Christmas stocking this year might smell wonderful, but don't mistake it for aromatherapy. It's probably filled with synthetic ingredients that won't give you true physical and psychological benefits. Shares
As fall rolls in, it's time to start stocking up those liquor cabinets for the holidays. But with what? There's so many options nowadays that it's always a bit of a daunting task to know if you should go for the tried-and-true brands or seek out something new when considering what types of cocktails to serve your guests. Shares