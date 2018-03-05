The latest news and analysis of the real estate market with stories on maintaining a house along with a locator map to find pricing on the perfect place to live.

Recent Stories

Weak holiday retail numbers clouds U.S. recovery hopes U.S. retail sales unexpectedly tumbled nearly 1 percent in December, the Commerce Department announced Wednesday, sending U.S. stock markets lower and leading at least one analyst to says it's time to pump the brakes on talk of a strong U.S. economic rebound in 2015. Shares

Average US 30-year loan rate falls to 3.73 pct. Average U.S. mortgage rates started the year by dipping to new lows, with the benchmark 30-year rate marking its lowest level since May 2013. Shares

Obama to tout housing initiative in hard-hit Arizona Throughout Barack Obama's presidency, Arizona has served as a symbol of the nation's real estate crisis and recovery. Shares

Cheaper gas, food lower US producer prices Falling gas and food costs pushed down overall U.S. wholesale prices last month, evidence that cheaper oil worldwide is limiting inflation. Shares

Americans drowning in debt — and 18 percent say they'll die that way One in five U.S. adults are so depressed about debt — not to mention drowning in it — that they think they're going to die still owing their creditors. Shares

Average US 30-year loan rate rises to 3.93 percent Average U.S. long-term mortgage rates edged higher this week after four weeks of declines, but they remained at historically low levels that could entice potential homebuyers. Shares

Why areas with good jobs have hard-to-afford homes It's the new career trade-off: Around the country, areas with the strongest job markets increasingly have some of the costliest homes. And areas with the most affordable homes lack a solid base of middle class jobs that attract workers. Shares

6 US cities: Good jobs but hard-to-afford homes Home ownership is increasingly out of reach in the hottest job markets, especially areas that are attracting younger workers. Shares

Hiring surges as U.S. unemployment stays steady at 5.8 percent The U.S. economy added a whopping 321,000 jobs in November -- far more than analysts had expected -- although the national jobless rate remained stuck at 5.8 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday. Shares