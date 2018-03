Candidate Ad buys Federal | President | Barack Obama 692 News 477 Football 195 Price Is Right 118 Good Morning America 91 Jeopardy! 80 The Doctors 79 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 434 News 279 Football 73 Good Morning America 58 Face the Nation 50 Access Hollywood 31 Mentalist 30 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 256 News 152 Football 49 Good Morning America 35 Jeopardy! 25 Mentalist 24 NCIS 23 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 256 News 179 The Office 45 Price Is Right 42 Face the Nation 42 Good Morning America 39 Jeopardy! 33 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 222 News 145 Football 67 Inside Edition 26 Good Morning America 22 Entertainment Tonight 9 Person of Interest 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 217 News 124 Price Is Right 45 Inside Edition 24 Late Show 24 Let's Make a Deal 23 The Talk 17 Non-Candidate Issue Ads 188 News 97 Good Morning America 26 Jeopardy! 25 Inside Edition 17 Football 17 Fox News Sunday 15 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 141 News 88 Good Morning America 23 Football 17 Jeopardy! 17 Let's Make a Deal 12 Price Is Right 12 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 106 News 77 Good Morning America 24 Football 21 Voice 12 The Chew 11 Jeopardy! 11 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 83 News 61 Entertainment Tonight 25 Good Morning America 17 Fox News Sunday 9 Access Hollywood 8 Chris Matthews 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | 60 Plus Association 68 News 33 Chris Matthews 4 Good Morning America 4 Face the Nation 4 Entertainment Tonight 2 Federal | Us House | Va-02 | Edward Scott Rigell 62 News 27 Face the Nation 13 Baseball 8 Football 6 Nate Berkus 5 The Office 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Rnc 61 News 37 Good Morning America 10 Jeopardy! 6 Football 6 Stars Earn Stripes 6 Entertainment Tonight 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | American Crossroads 53 News 37 Good Morning America 22 Jeopardy! 17 Football 16 Dr. Oz 14 Chris Matthews 8 Federal | Us Senate | Wilford R Cardon 50 News 29 Good Morning America 20 The Office 13 Jeopardy! 13 Shark Tank 5 Castle 4 Federal | Us Senate | Bill Nelson 50 News 36 Jeopardy! 21 The Office 20 Good Morning America 20 Dr. Oz 12 Chris Matthews 10 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | National Republican Congressional Committee 49 News 37 Football 20 Good Morning America 15 Jeopardy! 12 Shark Tank 6 Nashville 4 Federal | Us Senate | Heather Wilson 49 News 8 Good Morning America 8 Entertainment Tonight 8 The Office 5 Castle 3 Bachelor 3 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Allen West 46 News 38 Jeopardy! 32 Good Morning America 28 Dr. Oz 27 Access Hollywood 26 20/20 18 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa 45 News 23 Seinfeld 14 Maury Povich 10 Criminal Minds 10 Steve Wilkos 8 Family Guy 8 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | House Majority Pac 43 News 25 Good Morning America 10 Football 5 The Doctors 3 Access Hollywood 3 Voice 3 Federal | Us House | Co-07 | Edwin G Perlmutter 42 News 27 Good Morning America 8 Entertainment Tonight 8 Jeopardy! 8 The Chew 8 Dr. Oz 8 State | North Carolina | Governor | Pat Mccrory 40 News 16 The Office 13 Olympics 9 Inside Edition 6 Football 3 Young and the Restless 3 Federal | Us Senate | Sherrod Brown 39 News 28 Friends 17 The Insider 6 Football 6 Jeopardy! 6 The Office 6 Federal | Us House | Va-02 | Paul Odell Jr Hirschbiel 37 News 23 Ellen Degeneres 10 Nate Berkus 9 Price Is Right 9 Let's Make a Deal 7 Access Hollywood 6 Federal | Us Senate | Tom Smith 36 News 15 The Office 10 Live with Kelly 4 Good Morning America 3 Football 2 Access Hollywood 2 Federal | Us Senate | Wilson For Nm Senate 2012 36 The Office 26 News 26 Price Is Right 24 Late Show 20 Football 16 The Talk 12 Federal | Us House | Az-06 | Jeff Mr. Flake 36 News 33 Jeopardy! 33 20/20 5 The Office 1 Good Morning America 1 The Chew 1 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Republican Governors Association 36 News 24 Jeopardy! 11 Good Morning America 10 Inside Edition 8 The Doctors 4 Live with Kelly 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Republican National Committee Rnc 33 News 18 Late Show 8 Olympics 6 Stars Earn Stripes 5 Inside Edition 4 Face the Nation 4 Federal | Us Senate | Martin Heinrich 32 News 15 Good Morning America 8 Rachael Ray 7 Inside Edition 7 Entertainment Tonight 7 The Insider 7 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Issue 31 News 19 Entertainment Tonight 15 Access Hollywood 12 Chris Matthews 6 Football 3 Grimm 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Republican National Committee 30 News 18 Good Morning America 5 Football 3 Big Brother 3 Olympics 2 NCIS 2 Federal | Us House | Ca-52 | Scott Peters 30 News 29 Good Morning America 22 Inside Edition 14 Scandal 8 Grey's Anatomy 8 Revenge 6 Federal | Us House | Nv-03 | John Oceguera 29 News 23 The Doctors 7 The Office 2 Football 2 Live with Kelly 1 Olympics 1 Federal | Us House | Az-06 | David Schweikert 29 News 25 Good Morning America 7 The Office 7 Price Is Right 5 Olympics 2 Football 1 Federal | Us House | Il-10 | Robert James Mr Jr Dold 29 News 22 Football 10 Jeopardy! 4 Inside Edition 4 Chris Matthews 4 Good Morning America 4 Federal | Us Senate | Linda Mcmahon 27 News 21 The Office 12 Person of Interest 10 Hawaii Five-0 7 Dr. Oz 6 Entertainment Tonight 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dscc 27 News 20 Jeopardy! 7 Football 5 NCIS 5 Price Is Right 5 Face the Nation 4 Federal | Us Senate 26 News 23 The Office 18 Maury Povich 4 Good Morning America 4 Entertainment Tonight 1 Price Is Right 1 Federal | Us House | Pa-12 | Mark Critz 25 News 17 Baseball 6 Access Hollywood 2 Inside Edition 2 The Chew 2 Live with Kelly 2 Federal | Us House | Pa-12 | Keith Mr. Rothfus 25 News 11 Football 8 The Office 1 Good Morning America 1 Live with Kelly 1 Federal | Us House | Ct-05 | Lisa A Wilson-Foley 25 News 18 Price Is Right 3 Good Morning America 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Women Vote 24 News 14 Good Morning America 5 Dr. Oz 5 Entertainment Tonight 5 Price Is Right 3 Jeopardy! 3 Federal | Us Senate | B Nelson D Sen Fl | Bill Nelson 24 News 20 Inside Edition 16 Late Show 14 Price Is Right 11 Young and the Restless 11 Jeopardy! 5 Federal | Us Senate | Fl Us Senate | Bill Nelson2012 23 News 13 The Office 9 Entertainment Tonight 9 Access Hollywood 5 Olympics 5 Federal | Us House | Az-06 | Ben Quayle 23 News 12 The Office 4 Castle 3 Jeopardy! 2 Olympics 1 Face the Nation 1 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 23 Jeopardy! 19 News 19 Access Hollywood 16 Good Morning America 14 Dr. Oz 14 The Chew 12 Federal | Us House | Fl-22 | Adam Hasner 23 News 16 Good Morning America 16 Dr. Oz 16 Jeopardy! 13 Football 7 20/20 6 Federal | Us House | Nc-07 | Mike Rep. Mcintyre 23 News 23 Good Morning America 13 Jeopardy! 13 The Chew 13 Face the Nation 10 The Insider 10 Federal | President | Issue Advertising-Presidential Race 22 Entertainment Tonight 15 News 12 The Doctors 11 Law & Order: SVU 4 Football 4 Saturday Night Live 4 Federal | Us House | Ca-07 | Daniel E. Lungren 22 News 13 Football 3 Baseball 2 Castle 1 Shark Tank 1 Private Practice 1 State | All Political | All Political | All Political 21 News 14 The Office 12 Good Morning America 8 Jeopardy! 7 Bachelor Pad 5 Bachelor 5 Federal | Us House | Il-11 | G. William Bill Foster 21 News 15 Jeopardy! 5 Inside Edition 5 The Office 3 Football 2 The Talk 1 Federal | Us Senate | Fl Us Senate | Bill Nelson 1 21 The Office 2 Federal | Us Senate | Josh Mandel 21 News 12 Good Morning America 3 Live with Kelly 2 Jeopardy! 2 Ellen Degeneres 2 Wheel of Fortune 1

TV show Ad buys News 4601 Federal | President | Barack Obama 477 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 279 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 179 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 152 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 145 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 124 Good Morning America 1078 Federal | President | Barack Obama 91 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 58 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 39 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 35 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Allen West 28 Non-Candidate Issue Ads 26 Football 919 Federal | President | Barack Obama 195 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 73 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 67 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 49 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 21 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | National Republican Congressional Committee 20 Jeopardy! 789 Federal | President | Barack Obama 80 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 33 Federal | Us House | Az-06 | Jeff Mr. Flake 33 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Allen West 32 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 28 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 25 The Office 749 Federal | President | Barack Obama 75 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 45 Federal | Us Senate | Wilson For Nm Senate 2012 26 Federal | Us Senate | Bill Nelson 20 Federal | Us Senate 18 Federal | Us Senate | Wilford R Cardon 13 Price Is Right 547 Federal | President | Barack Obama 118 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 45 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 42 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 25 Federal | Us Senate | Wilson For Nm Senate 2012 24 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 16 Inside Edition 514 Federal | President | Barack Obama 75 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 30 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 26 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 24 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 24 Non-Candidate Issue Ads 17 Entertainment Tonight 413 Federal | President | Barack Obama 78 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 25 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 24 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 21 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 20 Federal | President | Issue Advertising-Presidential Race 15 Face the Nation 360 Federal | President | Barack Obama 65 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 50 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 42 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 18 Federal | Us House | Va-02 | Edward Scott Rigell 13 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 12 Dr. Oz 330 Federal | President | Barack Obama 31 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Allen West 27 Federal | Us House | Fl-22 | Adam Hasner 16 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 14 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | American Crossroads 14 Federal | Us Senate | Bill Nelson 12 Access Hollywood 317 Federal | President | Barack Obama 55 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 31 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Allen West 26 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 19 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 16 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Issue 12 NCIS 263 Federal | President | Barack Obama 66 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 23 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 22 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 18 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 11 Federal | Us Senate | Us Senate | Claire Mccaskill 6 The Chew 259 Federal | President | Barack Obama 41 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 28 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 15 Federal | Us House | Nc-07 | Mike Rep. Mcintyre 13 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 12 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 11 Fox News Sunday 240 Federal | President | Barack Obama 31 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 25 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 21 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 19 Non-Candidate Issue Ads 15 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 9 The Doctors 235 Federal | President | Barack Obama 79 Federal | President | Issue Advertising-Presidential Race 11 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads 8 Federal | Us House | Nc-07 | Mike Rep. Mcintyre 8 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 7 State | Washington | Govenor | Mckenna 7 Late Show 207 Federal | President | Barack Obama 40 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 24 Federal | Us Senate | Wilson For Nm Senate 2012 20 Federal | Us Senate | B Nelson D Sen Fl | Bill Nelson 14 Federal | Us Senate | Wilson For Nm Senate 10 Federal | Us Senate | Us Senate | Claire Mccaskill 9 Olympics 191 Federal | President | Barack Obama 22 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 19 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 14 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 11 State | North Carolina | Governor | Pat Mccrory 9 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Republican National Committee Rnc 6 Chris Matthews 190 Federal | President | Barack Obama 45 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 13 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 12 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 10 Federal | Us Senate | Bill Nelson 10 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 9 Person of Interest 188 Federal | President | Barack Obama 41 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 27 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 17 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 12 Federal | Us Senate | Linda Mcmahon 10 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 7 Mentalist 181 Federal | President | Barack Obama 38 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 30 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 24 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 11 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 8 Federal | Us Senate | Heinrich For Senate 2012 6 20/20 180 Federal | President | Barack Obama 27 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Allen West 18 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 17 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 12 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Center Forward 9 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 7 Let's Make a Deal 172 Federal | President | Barack Obama 48 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 28 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 23 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 12 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 7 Federal | Us House | Va-02 | Paul Odell Jr Hirschbiel 7 The Talk 168 Federal | President | Barack Obama 44 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 27 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 17 Federal | Us Senate | Wilson For Nm Senate 2012 12 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 9 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 7 Criminal Minds 147 Federal | President | Barack Obama 31 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 13 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 12 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa 10 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 9 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 8 Live with Kelly 140 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 18 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 12 Federal | President | Barack Obama 7 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 5 State | Indiana | John Gregg Governor 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Center Forward 4 Blue Bloods 127 Federal | President | Barack Obama 30 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 16 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 10 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 9 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 8 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 5 Rachael Ray 126 Federal | President | Barack Obama 23 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads 10 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 9 Federal | Us Senate | Martin Heinrich 7 State | North Carolina | Dalton For Governor 6 State | All Poltical | All Political | All Political 6 Ellen Degeneres 124 Federal | President | Barack Obama 46 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 11 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 11 Federal | Us House | Va-02 | Paul Odell Jr Hirschbiel 10 Federal | Us House | Oh-16 | Betty S Sutton 7 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 7 Friends 120 Federal | Us Senate | Sherrod Brown 17 Federal | President | Barack Obama 16 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Friends Of The Majority 14 Federal | Us House | Ct-05 | Elizabeth Esty 7 Federal | Us Senate | Chris Murphy 6 Federal | Us Senate | Us Senator | Maria Cantwell 6 CSI 117 Federal | President | Barack Obama 22 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 13 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 11 State | Missouri | Attorney General | Ed Martin 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 6 Castle 111 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Allen West 13 Federal | President | Barack Obama 11 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 11 Federal | Us House | Ca-52 | Scott Peters 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Denocratic Congressional Campaign Committee 4 Federal | Us Senate | Wilford R Cardon 4 Good Wife 107 Federal | President | Barack Obama 22 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 8 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 8 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 5 State | All Poltical | All Political | All Political 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 4 Baseball 106 Non-Candidate Issue Ads 11 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 11 Federal | President | Barack Obama 9 Federal | Us House | Co-07 | Joseph Jr Coors 8 Federal | Us House | Va-02 | Edward Scott Rigell 8 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 7 Nate Berkus 104 Federal | President | Barack Obama 28 Federal | Us Senate | Massachusetts | Scott P Brown 10 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 9 Federal | Us House | Va-02 | Paul Odell Jr Hirschbiel 9 Federal | Us House | Va-02 | Edward Scott Rigell 5 Federal | Us Senate | Massachusetts | Elizabeth Warren 5 Bachelor 103 Federal | President | Barack Obama 31 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 28 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 11 State | All Political | All Political | All Political 5 Federal | Us Senate | Massachusetts | Elizabeth Warren 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Rnc 3 Bachelor Pad 101 Federal | President | Barack Obama 30 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 28 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 10 State | All Political | All Political | All Political 5 Federal | Us Senate | Massachusetts | Elizabeth Warren 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Rnc 3 The Insider 95 Federal | President | Barack Obama 18 Federal | Us House | Nc-07 | Mike Rep. Mcintyre 10 Federal | Us Senate | Martin Heinrich 7 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 6 Federal | Us Senate | Sherrod Brown 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Dccc 5 Hawaii Five-0 89 Federal | President | Barack Obama 22 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 15 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 12 Federal | Us Senate | Linda Mcmahon 7 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 5 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 4 Shark Tank 86 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 16 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 15 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Rnc 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | National Republican Congressional Committee 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 6 Federal | President | Barack Obama 5 Saturday Night Live 85 Federal | President | Barack Obama 21 Federal | Us House | Oh-16 | Betty S Sutton 7 Federal | Us House | Co-07 | Joseph Jr Coors 7 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | National Republican Congressional Committee 4 State | Washington | Governor | Rob Mckenna 4 CSI: NY 85 Federal | President | Barack Obama 26 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Protect Our Jobs 7 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 7 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 6 State | Missouri | Attorney General | Ed Martin 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 4 Big Brother 80 Federal | President | Barack Obama 29 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Republican National Committee 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Republican National Committee Rnc 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 3 Federal | Us Senate | Heinrich For Senate 2012 3 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 3 Voice 78 Federal | President | Barack Obama 21 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 12 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 5 Federal | Us House | Ca-10 | Jose M Hernandez 5 Federal | Us House | Ca-09 | Jerry Mcnerney 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | House Majority Pac 3 Young and the Restless 73 Federal | President | Barack Obama 19 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 17 Federal | Us Senate | B Nelson D Sen Fl | Bill Nelson 11 Federal | Us House | Nc-07 | Mike Rep. Mcintyre 10 State | North Carolina | Governor | Pat Mccrory 3 Federal | Us House | Dccc 2 Grimm 63 Federal | President | Barack Obama 20 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 7 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 4 Federal | Us House | Ca-10 | Jose M Hernandez 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Rnc 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Issue 3 NCIS: Los Angeles 61 Federal | President | Barack Obama 14 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 12 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 6 Federal | Us Senate | Baldwin 5 State | North Carolina | Governor | Mccrory For Governor 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | American Crossroads 3 Cops 53 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 11 Federal | President | Barack Obama 8 Federal | Us Senate | Heller For Senate 5 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 4 Federal | Us Senate | Linda Mcmahon 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Patriot Majority Usa 3 Seinfeld 52 Federal | President | Barack Obama 16 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa 14 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Center Forward 5 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 3 Federal | President | Barack Obama | Planned Parenthood Action Fund 3 NASCAR 51 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 10 Federal | President | Barack Obama 9 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 9 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 5 Federal | Us Senate | Hovde 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 3 Revenge 49 Federal | President | Barack Obama 8 Federal | Us House | Ca-52 | Scott Peters 6 Federal | Us Senate | Bill Nelson 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Mi Quality Homecare Initiative | Current Contracts 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Issue Advertising 2 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 2 Elementary 42 Federal | President | Barack Obama 12 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 5 Federal | Us Senate | Baldwin 3 State | North Carolina | Governor | Mccrory For Governor 2 Federal | Us Senate | Us Senate | Claire Mccaskill 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Planned Parenthood Action Fund 2 How I Met Your Mother 41 Federal | President | Barack Obama 34 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 2 State | North Carolina | Treasurer | Cowell 1 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Non-Candidate Issue Ads Rate Cards 1 Amazing Race 41 Federal | President | Barack Obama 16 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 7 Federal | Us Senate | Baldwin 5 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Michigan Gop 2 Federal | Us Senate | Us Senate | Claire Mccaskill 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Iss Michigan Energy Michigan Jobs 2 Survivor 38 Federal | President | Barack Obama 11 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 5 Federal | Us Senate | Baldwin 4 State | Washington | Governor 4 Federal | Us House | Nv-04 | Steven Horsford 2 Federal | Us Senate | Us Senate | Claire Mccaskill 2 Made in Jersey 38 Federal | President | Barack Obama 10 State | Missouri | Attorney General | Ed Martin 6 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 6 Federal | Us Senate | Baldwin 3 Federal | Us Senate | Us Senate | Claire Mccaskill 2 Federal | Us Senate | B Nelson D Sen Fl | Bill Nelson 2 Law & Order: SVU 36 Federal | President | Barack Obama 15 Federal | President | Issue Advertising-Presidential Race 4 Local | San Diego | Mayor | Carl Demaio 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 2 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Patrick Murphy 1 Federal | Us House | Il-10 | Robert James Mr Jr Dold 1 Once Upon a Time 35 Federal | President | Barack Obama 5 Federal | Us House | Ca-52 | Scott Peters 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nasit 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Center Forward 3 Federal | Us House | Ut-04 | Jim Matheson 3 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 2 Private Practice 34 Federal | Us House | Ca-52 | Scott Peters 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Mi Quality Homecare Initiative | Current Contracts 4 Federal | President | Barack Obama 4 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Denocratic Congressional Campaign Committee 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 2 Undercover Boss 32 Federal | President | Barack Obama 11 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 8 Federal | Us Senate | Linda Mcmahon 3 Federal | Us Senate | Dean Heller 2 Federal | Us Senate | Us Senator - Ct | Susan Bysiewicz 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Rnc | Rnc Est 2994 1 Rookie Blue 31 Federal | President | Barack Obama 12 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 4 Federal | Us Senate | Massachusetts | Elizabeth Warren 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Patriot Majority 4 State | Indiana | John Gregg Governor 3 Federal | Us Senate | Democrat | Christopher S Murphy 1 Revolution 31 Federal | President | Barack Obama 12 Federal | Us House | Ca-10 | Jose M Hernandez 5 Non-Candidate Issue Ads 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Nrcc 2 Federal | Us House | Issue Advertising-Congressional Races 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 2 Scandal 31 Federal | Us House | Ca-52 | Scott Peters 8 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Denocratic Congressional Campaign Committee 5 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 5 Federal | President | Barack Obama 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Mi Quality Homecare Initiative | Current Contracts 2 Federal | Us Senate | Bill Nelson 1 Two and a Half Men 30 Federal | President | Barack Obama 18 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 5 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 2 Local | Nevada | Oceguera For Congress Nv 1 Federal | Us House | Fl-03 | Clifford B. Stearns 1 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 1 Stars Earn Stripes 29 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Rnc 6 Federal | President | Barack Obama 5 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Republican National Committee Rnc 5 Federal | Us Senate | Us Senate - Mo | Claire Mccaskill 2 Federal | President | Mitt Romney 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dscc 2 Wipeout 28 Federal | President | Barack Obama 11 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Center Forward 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Rnc 3 Federal | Us Senate | Massachusetts 2 Federal | Us Senate | Martin Heinrich 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | House Maj Pac 1 Family Feud 28 Federal | President | Barack Obama 17 Federal | Us Senate | Bill Nelson 4 Senate 7 Federal | Us Senate | Elizabeth Warren 2 Federal | Us Senate | Bill Nelson 1 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Fl Vote No On 6 Committee | 327734 1 Nashville 28 Federal | President | Barack Obama 7 Federal | Us House | Ca-52 | Scott Peters 6 Federal | Us Senate | Bill Nelson 5 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | National Republican Congressional Committee 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | House Maj Pac 1 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | American Crossroads 1 Grey's Anatomy 28 Federal | Us House | Ca-52 | Scott Peters 8 Federal | Us House | Ut-04 | Jim Matheson 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Center Forward 3 Federal | Us House | Fl-18 | Murphy Patrick 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | New Approach Wa 2 Extreme Makeover 27 Federal | President | Barack Obama 7 Non-Candidate Issue Ads 4 Federal | Us Senate | Martin Heinrich 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Americans For Prosperity 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Political Issue 2 State | Indiana | John Gregg Governor 2 Steve Wilkos 26 Federal | President | Barack Obama 10 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa 8 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 6 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Lcvsenate Majority Pac 1 Federal | Us Senate 1 The Simpsons 25 Federal | President | Barack Obama 13 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa Action 10 Federal | Us House | Co-07 | Joseph Jr Coors 2 America's Got Talent 24 Federal | President | Barack Obama 8 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Restore Our Future 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Patriot Majority | Order 105822 2 Federal | President | Issue Advertising-Presidential Race 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Patriot Majority | Order 105517 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Patriot Majority 2 Dancing with the Stars 23 Federal | Us House | Co-06 | Michael Coffman 5 Federal | Us House | Mn-02 | John Paul Jr Kline 4 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Dccc 3 Federal | Us House | Az-01 | Ann Kirkpatrick 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | House Majority 2 Federal | Us House | Co-07 | Edwin G Perlmutter 2 Maury Povich 23 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Priorities Usa 10 Federal | Us Senate 4 Federal | President | Barack Obama 3 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Crossroads Gps 2 Federal | President | Republican National Committee 1 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | American Crossroads 1 Parenthood 21 Federal | President | Barack Obama 7 Federal | Us House | Ca-10 | Jose M Hernandez 2 Federal | Us Senate | Kaine For Senate 2012 | Kaine For Senate 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | House Majority Pac 2 Non-Candidate Issue Ads | Center Forward 1 Federal | Us Senate | Timothy M. Kaine 1