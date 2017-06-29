WATCH LIVE: #FreeIran Rally - Onward with the Iranian Resistance, Change is within Reach

On Saturday, July 1, 2017, starting at 7:00 a.m. EST, Iranians from five continents supporting the Iranian Resistance will converge in Paris, France for the #FreeIran rally, to echo the demand of the overwhelming majority of Iranians for regime change. Entitled, “Onward with the Iranian Resistance, Regime Change within Reach,” the rally coincides with a continuing crackdown, unbridled regional meddling, export of terrorism, and ballistic missile development by the Iranian regime, underscoring the need for a decisive policy vis-à-vis the ruling theocracy.

The rally is an extension of widespread activities against the clerical regime inside Iran, which began before the presidential election farce and have continued and expanded since. The participants will be joined by a stellar group of bipartisan former senior officials, lawmakers and officials from the United States, Europe and the Middle East. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, will be the keynote speaker. Newt Gingrich, Senator Joseph Lieberman, Louis Freeh, Tom Ridge, Michael Mukasey and General George Casey are among the U.S. speakers.