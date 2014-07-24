United Against Islamic Fundamentalism: The Role of the Iranian Resistance (video)

The representatives of Iranian communities in Europe will hold a policy forum in the headquarters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran at Auvers-sur-Oise (north of Paris) on Tuesday, December 8.

The event, “United Against Islamic Fundamentalism, The Role of the Iranian Resistance”, will assess the issue of Islamic fundamentalism and extremism that has evolved into a growing international threat and will include discussion on the methods and policies necessary to confront it.

In addition to representatives of Iranian societies from all over Europe, Mr. Joseph Lieberman, the former U.S. Democratic Party nominee for Vice President and Senator and a leading voice in the area of foreign policy will take part in the event and in the discussions.

Live stream begins at 9:00 a.m. EST.