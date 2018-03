In an online conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2015, Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, will reveal the composition and modus operandi of the secret committee that was set up in Tehran to deceive IAEA on its probe of the possible military dimensions (PMD) of the Iranian regime’s nuclear program. The revelation will be based on reports from various entities and institutions within the clerical regime.