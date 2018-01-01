 Watch live: Vice-Presidential debate - Mike Pence vs. Tim Kaine - Washington Times
Skip to content

Watch live: Vice-presidential debate — Mike Pence vs. Tim Kaine

Mike Pence and Tim Kaine face off in a vice-presidential debate held at Longwood University on October 4, 2016.



Comments

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.