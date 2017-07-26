A boy whose letter to President Trump made national headlines last month reportedly wanted a pro-Trump cake for his birthday party, but his mother was unable to find a baker willing to fulfill the order.

At the July 26 White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter from a boy named Dylan who said Mr. Trump was his favorite president. When she later released the letter publicly, the boy’s last name was blacked out. The only identifying clue was that everyone called him “Pickle.”

The media scrambled to verify the letter’s authenticity, and the next day, The Washington Post confirmed it was sent by 9-year-old Dylan Harbin of California.

The Post reported that, when Dylan asked for a “Donald Trump cake” for his birthday, his mother “made him one herself, because she couldn’t find a bakery willing and able to do it.”

Michael P. Farris is president, CEO and general counsel of the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian legal group defending Jack Phillips, a Colorado baker who was sued by a gay couple for declining to make their same-sex wedding cake.

Mr. Farris wondered why bakers are allowed to decline to make birthday cakes supporting Mr. Trump, but not wedding cakes supporting same-sex marriage.

“Similarly here, cake shops declined Pickle’s order for conscience reasons,” Mr. Farris wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “Yet, no one on the Left is calling for legal action against the cake shops. And neither should anyone on the Right.”

“The fact is that these cake shops have freedom of speech,” he continued. “They have the right to decline to use their artistic talents to celebrate events or promote messages that violate their beliefs, even if it offends a nice little kid.”

The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, Mr. Phillips declines to make cakes that go against his Christian beliefs, including those for bachelor’s parties or Halloween.

For refusing to make the same-sex wedding cake, he was ordered by the state’s Civil Rights Commission to undergo “re-education” training, change his store policies and file quarterly “compliance” reports for two years.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Mr. Phillips’ case in June, and oral argument will likely be held in the term beginning this fall.