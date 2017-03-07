Corrupt Russian and Venezuelan officials benefited from the work of the Washington-based firm that also commissioned the largely unsubstantiated anti-Trump campaign research dossier, according to testimony from a leading South American human rights campaigner submitted to a congressional panel probing the 2016 Russian election-meddling scandal.

Thor Halvorssen, head of the New York-based Human Rights Foundation, said in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Fusion GPS operated a smear campaign against journalists who threatened to expose a multibillion dollar fraud involving faulty South American electric power plants, the laundering of its proceeds in U.S. banks, and a kickback scheme to pay off Venezuelan officials.

“Corrupt government officials in dictatorships would be powerless if they didn’t have cronies in the business world, and these cronies, in turn, would be useless allies without enablers like Fusion GPS, who are eager to whitewash and profit from their crimes,” Mr. Halvorssen wrote in testimony that he also published on Facebook.

Fusion GPS’s co-founder, former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson, has been a key figure in the Russian election meddling saga ever since the Anti-Trump dossier, which alleged a years-long Kremlin conspiracy to elect Donald Trump and included colorful sex stories, was leaked to the press after the Republican’s November victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Simpson hired former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele in 20015 to compile opposition research on then-candidate Trump. The dossier — which was reportedly sourced from the Kremlin — received initial financial support from anti-Trump Republicans before being taken over and distributed by Democrats. It contained a lurid and largely discredited tale of a years-long Russian effort to elect the former reality TV star and property developer.

The Trump White House has vigorously denounced the allegations as a “pile of garbage” ever since online news service BuzzFeed posted all 35 pages.

SEE ALSO: FBI relies on discredited dossier in Russia investigation

Since March, the Senate Judiciary Committee has pressed for Mr. Simpson’s testimony and documents relevant to the case. Last week, committee leadership executed hardball tactics to force him to tell what he knows as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, announced they’d subpoenaed him.

Late Tuesday, Mr. Grassley’s committee announced it had withdrawn the subpoena for Mr. Simpson after he agreed to a private interview.

Wednesday’s committee hearing focused on the Foreign Agents Registration Act and featured experts issuing dire warnings that America has been overrun by spies and p.r. and lobbying professionals working directly against U.S. interests.

“Our economy, our national security and our way of life are being actively threatened by state actors and their proxies,” senior FBI counterintelligence officer Bill Priestap testified.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA as it is known in lobbying circles, requires people working on behalf of foreign governments attempting to influence U.S. public opinion or policy — to register with the Justice Department.

The law also forces FARA operatives to disclose their financial dealings, essentially leaving a money trail detailing a foreign government’s influence efforts. As a result, many engaged in foreign lobbying did not register.

Mr. Grassley denounced current FARA enforcement as “terribly lax.”

“Does anyone here seriously think that only 400 people in the whole United States take foreign money for p.r. and lobbying work?” he said in his opening remarks. “Why comply when the Justice Department clearly doesn’t make this law a priority.”

The committee’s ranking Democrat, Ms. Feinstein of California, agreed.

“My conclusion is that authorities don’t take the law seriously,” she said.

The hearing — initially scheduled to feature Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort before they agreed to private interviews — was cut short when Democrats invoked a Senate rule to stop committees from meeting more than two hours once the Senate goes into session.

The committee was about to hear testimony from British-American businessman Bill Browder, who has also called Mr. Simpson a “professional smear campaigner.”

Before the Trump dossier, Fusion GP worked on efforts to repeal the Magnitsky Act, a law enacted by the Obama administration in 2012 to punish Russian officials responsible for the death of Russian lawyer and whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow prison in 2009. Magnitsky served as an attorney for Mr. Browder

Mr. Grassley said the panel would reconvene Thursday morning to hear from Mr. Browder.