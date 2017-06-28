Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to urge his followers to “rise up” by “nonviolently storming” the district offices of their senators this Fourth of July holiday.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed floor debate on a Republican health care reform bill that had been scheduled to take place prior to the Independence Day recess.

Mr. Moore’s call to action came in the midst of a tweetstorm that began shortly after noon Eastern time. “The Snakes of the Senate languishing in their pit, unable to attack the millions of sick, elderly &newborn. The Resistance lives to fight on,” he wrote.

“They now scurry home 2 ‘celebrate” the birthday of the country & its people they despise so much. They’ll quietly regroup w/ rich backers…,” he added a minute later. “I call upon EVERYONE to observe this 4th of July week by nonviolently storming the local offices of your Senators, pack town halls, RISE UP!”

“THIS IS YOUR COUNTRY,” Mr. Moore said minutes later, apparently concluding his lunch-hour tweetstorm. “If just one person is being denied health care then we are all denied. We are all being attacked! ALL HANDS ON DECK!”

No stranger to heated rhetoric about Republicans, Mr. Moore made headline last week when he declared Michigan’s GOP governor, Rick Snyder, a terrorist for his handling of the Flint municipal-water crisis.