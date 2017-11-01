ANALYSIS/OPINION:

There are about 3.35 million Muslims in the United States right now, according to recent Pew Research Center’s Factank figures.

But by 2050, that particular population is projected to grow — from about 1 percent of the U.S. population to about 2.1 percent. If it does, that means America will be home to more Muslims than Jews.

Just something to think about, post New York City terror attack — a terror attack that we now know was committed by a radicalized Muslim who professed allegiance to ISIS.

President Donald Trump, in a tweet, wrote: “We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!”

And of course, all sane Americans are with him on that point.

But truth is: How do we reel back the radicalization of those Muslims in America now — of those who are yet to come?

From Pew: Of the 3.35 million Muslims in America right now, 2.05 million are adults — and “a majority of them, 58 percent, are migrants.”

In other words, they weren’t born here. They were let in the gate.

It’s only common sense to do as Trump also tweeted, and bolster border security.

“I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program,” he tweeted. “Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!”

Exactly.

Terror attacks committed in the name of Allah aren’t welcome in America. That’s the obvious.

But let’s remember, too, our nation was founded on Judeo-Christian principles — not Islamic ones. Do we really want that to change?

“Our demographic projections,” Pew wrote, “estimate that Muslims will make up 2.1 percent of the U.S. population by the year 2050, surpassing people who identify as Jewish on the basis of religion as the second-largest faith group in the country (not including people who say they have no religion). A 2013 Pew Research Center report estimated that the Muslim share of immigrants granted permanent residency status (green cards) increased from about 5 percent in 1992 to roughly 10 percent in 2012, representing about 100,000 immigrants in that year.”

And once here, these Muslim families usually get busy — well, getting busy.

“Muslims have more children than members of other religious groups,” Pew reported.

Muslim women, for example, have an average 2.9 children, compared to 2.2 children from women of all other faith groups. On top of that, Muslim women have children at younger ages than women of other religions, fueling Muslim population growth even further.

Between migration and birth rates, Muslims are seeing a significant jump in cultural influence in America. Don’t forget the conversions — and don’t forget the fact that the cultural influence often leads to political influences, as well.

Political correctness dictates that talking about Muslim population surges in the context of Islamic terror attacks is out of order — is discriminatory, stereotypical, an offense to the peaceful Muslims of the world.

But this latest terror strike in New York City should be a foot-down moment for America. How many more terror attacks should innocents suffer until the left, the amnesty-loving and Islamic apologetic left, gets it through its head — Islam and terror are tied at the hip.

Trump’s temporary bans on migrants and refugees entering America from known terror hotspots in the world is common sense safety. Sending in intelligence agents to monitor mosques around the country is similarly security oriented — similarly, sensible. The time has come to cast political correctness to the wind and launch a full-frontal assault on the leftists of the country who would argue that monitoring mosques and keeping out radicals are outrageous acts of discrimination.

The time has come to recognize that yes, indeed, America is at war with an enemy that doesn’t play by rules of combat, that uses deception and deceit and infiltration by population as regular tools of take-over. Trump’s the right no-nonsense commander-in-chief to lead this fight. Now it’s up to the rest of us to support what must be done, to rage against the politically correct machine and make the leftists who want to drag America toward destruction to go silent.