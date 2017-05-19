During the 2016 presidential election, there was much talk in the press about “pre-election stress disorder,” “post-election stress disorder,” “collective stress,” “election anxiety,” “Trump trauma” and other conditions found among Americans who were dithering over the election itself, and the unexpected victory of President Trump.

Therapists offered advice. Democrats ramped up angry rhetoric. Safe spaces were all the rage. So what’s the prognosis these days — over 17 weeks into Mr. Trump’s presidency?

None other than the American Psychiatric Association has polled the nation on the subject of toxic politics. Here’s what they found:

“Americans are split on whether they are anxious about the impact of politics on their lives (51 percent are, 49 percent are not),” reports the organization. “However, relatively few, 16 percent, say they are extremely anxious and that number is fairly consistent among all age groups, income levels, and among Caucasians, blacks and Hispanics.

“Democrats reported heightened levels of anxiety about the impact of politics on daily life — 62 percent of Democrats are extremely/somewhat anxious about the impact, compared to 44 percent of Republicans,” the APA said.

The group also found that Americans are edgy about a few other things.

Almost two-thirds nation are anxious about keeping themselves and their family “safe.” Another 63 percent worry about their health while 56 percent are anxious about paying bills and expenses. Less than half — 46 percent — are anxious about their relationships with family, friends and coworkers.

But the public seems to be keeping it together, sort of: 41 percent say their anxiety level is the same as it was last year, 36 percent are more anxious, 20 percent less anxious.

The American Psychiatric Association poll of 1,000 U.S. adults was conducted April 24-27 and released Tuesday.