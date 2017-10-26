House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Monday that a “fully independent” investigation was still needed to investigate possible collusion with Russia.

“Even with an accelerating Special Counsel investigation inside the Justice Department, and investigations inside the Republican Congress, we still need an outside, fully independent investigation to expose Russia’s meddling in our election and the involvement of Trump officials,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement.

The House minority leader was reacting to charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates. Mr. Manafort turned himself over to authorities Monday after an indictment was handed down charging him and Mr. Gates on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the U.S. and making false statements.

Although the charges were far more limited than Democrats had originally thought, Mrs. Pelosi said it’s all the more reason for a separate investigation.

“Defending the integrity of our democracy demands that Congress look forward to counter Russian aggression and prevent future meddling with our elections,” she said.