In contrast to President Trump’s assertion that Kim Jong-un is a “madman,” an influential CIA official said Wednesday that the North Korean dictator is actually a “very rational actor” who doesn’t want a war with the United States.

“The last person who wants conflict on the [Korean Peninsula] is Kim Jong-un,” said Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA’s Korea Mission Center — a special outfit the agency created in May to address the increased nuclear and ballistic missile threat from Pyongyang.

In rare public remarks, Mr. Lee said the 35-year-old North Korean dictator “wants what all authoritarian rulers want … to rule for a very long time and die peacefully in his own bed.”

“We have a tendency in this country and everywhere else to kind of underestimate the conservatism that runs in these authoritarian regimes, and it’s probably the greatest circuit breaker in any kind of conflict,” he said, adding that all “bluster and rhetoric aside,” Mr. Kim has “no interest in going toe to toe” with the U.S. military and its allies.

It just wouldn’t be “conducive to his longevity,” or to his power over the elusive community of military and other elites that keep the regime alive in Pyongyang, Mr. Lee said. “North Korean elites are not interested in getting their faces on a deck of cards and being chased after by JSOC.”

The CIA official chuckled as he made the comment in reference to the U.S. military’s Joint Special Operations Command.

Mr. Kim’s “long-term goal is very clear, [and] it’s been clear for the history of the Kim family regime, to come to some kind of big-power agreement with the United States and remove U.S. forces from the peninsula,” Mr. Lee added.

He made the comments during a panel discussion Wednesday morning at the CIA Ethos & Profession of Intelligence conference in Washington, an annual event held at George Washington University.

CIA Deputy Assistant Director for East Asia Michael Collins and Ambassador Joseph DeTrani, the former U.S. special envoy to failed multilateral talks with North Korea, were also on the panel.

All three agreed that Pyongyang is scrambling to marry a nuclear warhead to an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICMB). However, they suggested the goal is not to launch such a missile at the U.S. — but to achieve legitimacy and broader freedom of action on the Korean Peninsula, where U.S. troops have been positioned in South Korea since the early-1950s.

“If you look at [Kim’s] strategic calculus,” said Mr. Lee, “why would he want to threaten the U.S.? Probably because he wants to keep us out of his sandbox.”

The North Koreans “see the U.S. objective in the region as regime change [in Pyongyang], and they’re talking about survival,” Mr. DeTrani added. “They want to survive, and they feel with these nuclear weapons no one’s going to mess with them.”

“Are they going to use [the weapons]?” he said. “No, they’re not suicidal.”

The assessment adds nuance to more bombastic comments from President Trump, who threatened in August to hit North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” following reports that Pyongyang had built a nuclear bomb small enough to fit inside and ICBM.

Mr. Trump more recently referred to Mr. Kim as a “madman” via Twitter and called the North Korean dictator “Rocket Man” during a speech at the United Nations.

Mr. Collins said Wednesday that North Korean weapons provocations represent the most “immediate national security threat the United States and our partners face.”

But the CIA official focused his remarks more on China’s role in the situation, saying the North Korea crisis also represents “the most pressing, serious long-term strategic challenge, which is the management of China’s rise in Asia.”

The China factor is vexing for the U.S. intelligence community, since Beijing is Pyongyang’s main ally. The Trump administration — as the Obama administration did previously — is pushing for China to play a more active role in influencing the Kim regime.

Beijing has recently said it will enforce U.S.-backed sanctions. But Mr. Collins said “there is more China could do to increase pressure.”

“China still accounts for 90 percent of North Korean trade. China still provides the life-line crude oil to North Korea,” he said, adding while Beijing is enforcing some sanctions, the Chinese remain “very sensitive to what they don’t put on the sanctions list.”

Mr. Lee offered a sharper take, asserting that China’s “main strategic goal is not to bring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” but to “frustrate the U.S. and maintain a permanent division of the Korean Peninsula.”

The reason is that Beijing holds the “cynical view,” he said, of wanting to maintain a buffer zone between U.S.-aligned South Korea and the Chinese border to the north of North Korea.

“The only way they’re going to express or put pressure on North Korea is if they’re convinced of the seriousness of the U.S. purpose,” said Mr. Lee, who asserted that Washington should increase its muscular statements against North Korea and proceed with aggressive regional military exercises in “lock-step” with South Korea.

China’s support for North Korea is actually creating “more threats to stability in East Asia” than would be the case if Beijing moved to further isolate Pyongyang, Mr. Collins added.

“My hope is analysts and intelligence officers in China are wrestling with this equation and trying to do that cost-benefit analysis,” he said.