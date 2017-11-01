The White House said Wednesday that it considers the New York terrorist attacker to be an enemy combatant, a status which would make him subject to military justice.

“I believe we would consider this person to be an enemy combatant, yes,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “I think the actions that he took certainly justify that.”

Terrorist suspect Sayfullo Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan, is accused of killing eight people and injuring 11 others by mowing them down with a rented truck on a bike path in lower Manhattan Tuesday.

President Trump said he would consider sending Mr. Saipov to the Guantanamo Bay terrorist detention center. Mrs. Sanders said the president “wasn’t necessarily advocating for it.”

Asked about the president’s call for quicker and tougher justice in terrorism prosecutions, Mrs. Sanders said Mr. Trump “was simply expressing his frustration” with the lengthy legal process that often comes with such cases.

Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle declined to comment Wednesday on whether there have been any discussions with the White House on sending Mr. Saipov to Guantanamo rather than filing criminal charges in a civilian court.

The question about whether Mr. Saipov could be subject to military justice or tried in the civilian courts comes amid developments in several high-profile terrorism trials in the federal courts.

A federal jury last month convicted Ahmad Khan Rahimi, a 29-year-old New Jersey man, of planting two pressure-cooker bombs in New York City in 2016, one of which exploded and injured 30 people.

The federal trial of Ahmed Abu Khattala, the alleged mastermind behind the deadly 2012 attack on an American compound in Benghazi, Libya, got underway last month. Federal prosecutors are still presenting evidence in that case at the federal courthouse in D.C.

According to Justice Department documents from 2015, federal civilian criminal courts had convicted 620 people on terrorism-related charges since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The number of convictions has continued to climb. A Fordham University School of Law analysis found that from March 2014 through August 2017, 135 people had been charged with and 77 people had been convicted of crimes linked to the Islamic State.

Since 2001, military commissions have resulted in eight convictions, with four overturned. The five people accused of conspiring in the Sept. 11 attacks have yet to go to trial after more than a decade in custody at Guantanamo.