Illustration by Alexander Hunter for The Washington Times (published March 9, 2020)

Cartoon Collections

Around the World Cartoons covering world events. Shares

Campaigns and Elections Shares

Congress in action Cartoons covering Congress Shares

Dana Summers Illustrations by American editorial cartoonist Dana Summers for the Orlando Sentinel Shares

Fiscal Cliff Shares

Immigration Shares

Linas Garsys Shares

Obamacare Shares

Obama Presidency Shares

Paul Combs Illustrations by classically trained artist and award winning illustrator Paul Combs for Tribune Media Services. Shares

Presidential Debates Shares

Presidential Inauguration Presidential Inauguration 2013 Shares

State of the States Cartoons covering trends and events in the United States of America Shares

Taxes and tax day Shares

The best of Alexander Hunter Illustrations by award-winning cartoonist Alexander Hunter for The Washington Times Shares

The Mueller Files A colorful look back at Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Shares

This week in Obama scandals Shares

Tooning into Hillary A look at the exciting world of Hillary Clinton as she attempts to become the next president of the United States. Shares

Tooning into President Trump A look at the world of Donald Trump and his new role as the president of the United States. Shares