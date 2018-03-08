TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF USE FOR WASHINGTONTIMES.COM, THE WASHINGTON TIMES E-EDITION, THE WASHINGTON TIMES NATIONAL DIGITAL EDITION AND OTHER RELATED DIGITAL PRODUCTS OR RESOURCES OF THE WASHINGTON TIMES LLC (“THE WASHINGTON TIMES”) INCLUDING EMAIL NEWSLETTERS, (COLLECTIVELY REFERRED TO HEREINAFTER AS “TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS”).

THESE TERMS OF USE GOVERN YOUR USE OF TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS. BY ACCESSING TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS CONTAINED IN THIS AGREEMENT. THESE TERMS OF USE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE BY THE WASHINGTON TIMES AT ANY TIME IN ITS DISCRETION. YOUR USE OF TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS AFTER SUCH CHANGES ARE IMPLEMENTED CONSTITUTES YOUR ACKNOWLEDGMENT AND ACCEPTANCE OF THE CHANGES. PLEASE CONSULT THESE TERMS OF USE REGULARLY.

Access to TWT Digital Products

To access TWT Digital Products, you may be asked to provide certain registration details or other information. It is a condition of your use of TWT Digital Products that all the information you provide in using these products will be correct, current, and complete. If The Washington Times believes the information you provide is not correct, current, or complete, The Washington Times has the right to refuse you access to TWT Digital Products, and to terminate or suspend your access at any time.

Restrictions On Use

You may use TWT Digital Products solely for your personal non-commercial purposes. You may not use TWT Digital Products for any other purpose, including any commercial purpose, without The Washington Times express prior written consent. For example, you may not (and may not authorize any other party to) (i) co brand TWT Digital Products, or (ii) frame TWT Digital Products, or (iii) hyper-link to TWT Digital Products, without the express prior written permission of an authorized representative of The Washington Times. For purposes of these Terms of Use, "co branding" means to display a name, logo, trademark, or other means of attribution or identification of any party in such a manner as is reasonably likely to give a user the impression that such other party has the right to display, publish, or distribute TWT Digital Products or content accessible within TWT Digital Products. You agree to cooperate with The Washington Times in causing any unauthorized co-branding, framing or hyper-linking immediately to cease.

Subscription Fee Payments

If a subscription fee is charged for any TWT Digital Product, you agree to pay and be responsible for such fees and any other charges incurred in connection with your account for a TWT Digital Product (including any applicable taxes) at the rates in effect when the charges were incurred. We will bill all charges automatically to the credit card you provide. Subscription fees will be billed at the beginning of your subscription or any renewal. Unless we state in writing otherwise, all fees and charges are nonrefundable. We may change the fees and charges then in effect, or add new fees or charges, by giving you notice in advance. If you want to use a different credit card or there is a change in credit card validity or expiration date, please contact our Customer Service to make changes by calling 1-800-277-8500 (Monday-Friday 6:30am-4:30pm Eastern Time. Closed weekends and all major holidays) or send an email to: [email protected] or, for the National Digital Edition, send an email to [email protected].

Renewal or Cancellation of Subscriptions

If you choose the auto-renewal option, your subscription will renew automatically, unless it is cancelled in accordance with this Section. For annual subscriptions, we will notify you of the pending renewal of your subscription at least 30 days prior to the date your subscription renews, except as otherwise required by law. For all auto-renewal subscriptions, you must cancel your subscription before it renews in order to avoid billing of subscription fees for the renewal term to your credit card. We may cancel your subscription at any time by notifying you. You may cancel your subscription to TWT Digital Products, other than the National Digital Edition, by calling Customer Service at 1-800-277-8500. (We do not accept cancellations by mail or email or by any other means other than calling Customer Service.) If you would like to cancel your subscription to the National Digital Edition, please email [email protected] You must notify the National Digital Edition Support team 72 hours prior to your desired cancel date for processing. (Note: National Digital Support is available Monday–Friday 6:30am–4:30pm Eastern Time. Closed weekends and all major holidays.)

Proprietary Information

The material and content accessible from TWT Digital Products, as well as any other printed or digital content owned, operated, licensed, or controlled by The Washington Times (the "Content") is the proprietary information of The Washington Times or the party that provided the Content to The Washington Times, and The Washington Times or the party that provided the Content to The Washington Times retains all right, title, and interest in the Content. Accordingly, the Content may not be copied, distributed, republished, uploaded, posted, or transmitted in any way without the prior written consent of The Washington Times, except that you may print out a copy of the Content solely for your personal use. In doing so, you may not remove or alter, or cause to be removed or altered, any copyright, trademark, trade name, service mark, or any other proprietary notice or legend appearing on any of the Content. Modification or use of the Content except as expressly provided in these Terms of Use violates The Washington Times intellectual property rights. Neither title nor intellectual property rights are transferred to you by access to the TWT Digital Products.

Hyper-Links

TWT Digital Products may be hyper-linked to other sites which are not maintained by, or related to, The Washington Times. Hyper-links to such sites are provided as a service to users and are not sponsored by or affiliated with TWT Digital Products or The Washington Times. The Washington Times has not reviewed any or all of such sites and is not responsible for the content of those sites. Hyper-links are to be accessed at the user's own risk, and The Washington Times makes no representations or warranties about the content, completeness or accuracy of these hyper-links or the sites hyper-linked to TWT Digital Products. Further, the inclusion of any hyper-link to a third-party site does not necessarily imply endorsement by The Washington Times of that site.

Submissions

You hereby grant to The Washington Times the royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, worldwide, non exclusive right and license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, and display all content, remarks, suggestions, ideas, graphics, or other information communicated to The Washington Times through the TWT Digital Products (together, the "Submission"), and to incorporate any Submission in other works in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed. The Washington Times will not be required to treat any Submission as confidential, and may use any Submission in its business (including without limitation, for products or advertising) without incurring any liability for royalties or any other consideration of any kind, and will not incur any liability as a result of any similarities that may appear in future The Washington Times operations. The Washington Times will treat any personal information that you submit through TWT Digital Products in accordance with its Privacy Policy.

Claims of Infringement

If you believe that your work has been copied in a way that constitutes copyright infringement, or your intellectual property rights have been otherwise violated, please notify The Washington Times agent for notice of claims of copyright or other intellectual property infringement ("Agent") and provide our Agent with the following information:

Please provide our Agent with the following Notice:

A description of the material on the TWT Digital Product that you claim is infringing, and a description of where such material is located; A statement by you that you have a good faith belief that the disputed use is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law; A statement by you declaring under penalty of perjury that (1) the above information in your Notice is accurate, and (2) that you are the owner of the copyright interest involved or that you are authorized to act on behalf of that owner; Your address, telephone number, and email address; and Your physical or electronic signature.

You can reach our Agent at [email protected], and at 3600 New York Ave., NE, Washington, D.C., 20002, Attention: Copyright Agent.

Privacy Policy

To review our privacy policy, click here

Disclaimer

You understand that The Washington Times cannot and does not guarantee or warrant that files available for downloading from the Internet will be free of viruses, worms, Trojan horses or other code that may manifest contaminating or destructive properties. You are responsible for implementing sufficient procedures and checkpoints to satisfy your particular requirements for accuracy of data input and output, and for maintaining a means external to this site for the reconstruction of any lost data. The Washington Times does not assume any responsibility or risk for your use of the Internet.

The Content is not necessarily complete and up-to-date and should not be used to replace any written reports, statements, or notices provided by The Washington Times. Investors, borrowers, and other persons should use the Content in the same manner as any other educational medium and should not rely on the Content to the exclusion of their own professional judgment. Information obtained by using the Content is not exhaustive and does not cover all issues, topics, or facts that may be relevant to your goals.

YOUR USE OF TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS AND THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS AND THE CONTENT ARE PROVIDED "AS IS" AND WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. THE WASHINGTON TIMES DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. THE WASHINGTON TIMES DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE FUNCTIONS OR MATERIAL CONTAINED IN TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS OR THE CONTENT WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE, THAT DEFECTS WILL BE CORRECTED, OR THAT THIS SITE OR THE SERVER THAT MAKES THEM AVAILABLE ARE FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS. THE WASHINGTON TIMES DOES NOT WARRANT OR MAKE ANY REPRESENTATION REGARDING USE, OR THE RESULT OF USE, OF TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS OR THE CONTENT IN TERMS OF ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS OR THE CONTENT MAY INCLUDE TECHNICAL INACCURACIES OR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS, AND THE WASHINGTON TIMES MAY MAKE CHANGES OR IMPROVEMENTS AT ANY TIME. YOU, AND NOT THE WASHINGTON TIMES, ASSUME THE ENTIRE COST OF ALL NECESSARY SERVICING, REPAIR OR CORRECTION IN THE EVENT OF ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE ARISING FROM THE USE OF TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS OR THE CONTENT. THE WASHINGTON TIMES MAKES NO WARRANTIES THAT YOUR USE OF TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS OR THE CONTENT WILL NOT INFRINGE THE RIGHTS OF OTHERS AND ASSUMES NO LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN TWT DIGITAL PRODUCTS OR THE CONTENT.

Limitation On Liability

THE WASHINGTON TIMES, ITS PARENT COMPANIES, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, DIVISIONS, LICENSORS, SERVICE PROVIDERS, CONTENT PROVIDERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OFFICERS, AND DIRECTORS WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, ACTUAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR OTHER DAMAGES, INCLUDING LOSS OF REVENUE OR INCOME, PAIN AND SUFFERING, EMOTIONAL DISTRESS, OR SIMILAR DAMAGES, EVEN IF THE WASHINGTON TIMES HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. IN NO EVENT WILL THE COLLECTIVE LIABILITY OF THE WASHINGTON TIMES AND ITS PARENT COMPANIES, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, LICENSORS, SERVICE PROVIDERS, CONTENT PROVIDERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OFFICERS, AND DIRECTORS TO ANY PARTY (REGARDLESS OF THE FORM OF ACTION, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, OR OTHERWISE) EXCEED THE GREATER OF $100 OR THE AMOUNT YOU HAVE PAID TO THE WASHINGTON TIMES FOR THE APPLICABLE CONTENT OR SERVICE OUT OF WHICH LIABILITY AROSE.

Indemnity

You will indemnify and hold The Washington Times, its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, licensors, content providers, service providers, employees, agents, officers, directors, and contractors (the "Indemnified Parties") harmless from any breach of these Terms of Use by you, including any use of TWT Digital Products or the Content other than as expressly authorized in these Terms of Use. You agree that the Indemnified Parties will have no liability in connection with any such breach or unauthorized use, and you agree to indemnify any and all resulting loss, damages, judgments, awards, costs, expenses, and attorneys' fees of the Indemnified Parties in connection therewith. You will also indemnify and hold the Indemnified Parties harmless from and against any claims brought by third parties arising out of your use of the information accessed from TWT Digital Products.

Trademarks

Trademarks, service marks, and logos appearing in TWT Digital Products are the property of The Washington Times or the party that provided the trademarks, service marks, and logos to The Washington Times. The Washington Times and any party that provided trademarks, service marks, and logos to The Washington Times retain all rights with respect to any of their respective trademarks, service marks, and logos appearing in TWT Digital Products.

Information You Provide

You may not post, send, submit, publish, or transmit in connection with these sites any material that:

you do not have the right to post, including proprietary material of any third party;

advocates illegal activity or discusses an intent to commit an illegal act;

is vulgar, obscene, pornographic, or indecent (includes short forms or abbreviations of curse words);

does not pertain directly to these sites;

threatens or abuses others, libels, defames, invades privacy, stalks, is obscene, pornographic, racist, abusive, harassing, threatening or offensive;

seeks to exploit or harm children by exposing them to inappropriate content, asking for personally identifiable details or otherwise;

infringes any intellectual property or other right of any entity or person, including violating anyone's copyrights or trademarks or their rights of publicity;

violates any law or may be considered to violate any law;

impersonates or misrepresents your connection to any other entity or person or otherwise manipulates headers or identifiers to disguise the origin of the content;

advertises any commercial endeavor (e.g., offering for sale products or services) or otherwise engages in any commercial activity (e.g., conducting raffles or contests, displaying sponsorship banners, and/or soliciting goods or services) except as may be specifically authorized on these sites;

repeats the same post over and over on multiple stories (spam);

solicits funds, advertisers or sponsors;

includes programs which contain viruses, worms and/or Trojan horses or any other computer code, files or programs designed to interrupt, destroy or limit the functionality of any computer software or hardware or telecommunications;

disrupts the normal flow of dialogue, causes a screen to scroll faster than other users are able to type, or otherwise act in a way which affects the ability of other people to engage in real time activities via these sites;

disobeys any policy or regulations established from time to time regarding use of this site or any networks connected to these sites;

is an entire message in ALL CAPS, which is annoying for readers;

is written using multiple logins to troll others (or sockpuppet);

is not in the English language; or

contains hyper-links to other sites that contain content that falls within the descriptions set forth above.

The Washington Times reserves the right to monitor use of TWT Digital Products to determine compliance with these Terms of Use, as well the right to remove or refuse any information for any reason. Notwithstanding these rights, you remain solely responsible for the content of your submissions. You acknowledge and agree that neither The Washington Times nor any third party that provides Content to The Washington Times will assume or have any liability for any action or inaction by The Washington Times or such third party with respect to any submission.

Security

Any passwords used for the WashingtonTimes.com, The Washington Times E-Edition, or for any Washington Times electronic edition or email newsletter are for individual use only. You will be responsible for the security of your password (if any). The Washington Times will be entitled to monitor your password and, at its discretion, require you to change it. If you use a password that The Washington Times considers insecure, The Washington Times will be entitled to require the password to be changed and/or terminate your account.

You are prohibited from using any services or facilities provided in connection with TWT Digital Products to compromise security or tamper with system resources and/or accounts. The use or distribution of tools designed for compromising security (e.g., password guessing programs, cracking tools or network probing tools) is strictly prohibited. If you become involved in any violation of system security, The Washington Times reserves the right to release your details to system administrators at other sites in order to assist them in resolving security incidents. The Washington Times reserves the right to investigate suspected violations of these Terms of Use.

All email communications are opt-in.

The Washington Times acquires no personal or registration data about our users except what you explicitly and voluntarily provide (ie. opt-in). We reserve the right to use this information specifically for the purposes related to your registration and generally for any necessary future communication regarding your registration or status.

As part of your free subscription, from time to time we will deliver messages from our partners that we believe would be of specific interest to you. If you would prefer not to receive these occasional messages we will discontinue them at your request.

We do not disclose personally identifying information except as provided for by this policy.

The Washington Times reserves the right to fully cooperate with any law enforcement authorities or court order requesting or directing The Washington Times to disclose the identity of anyone posting any e-mail messages, or publishing or otherwise making available any materials that are believed to violate these Terms of Use. BY ACCEPTING THIS AGREEMENT YOU WAIVE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE WASHINGTON TIMES FROM ANY CLAIMS RESULTING FROM ANY ACTION TAKEN BY THE WASHINGTON TIMES DURING OR AS A RESULT OF ITS INVESTIGATIONS AND/OR FROM ANY ACTIONS TAKEN AS A CONSEQUENCE OF INVESTIGATIONS BY EITHER THE WASHINGTON TIMES OR LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES.

Miscellaneous

These Terms of Use will be governed and interpreted pursuant to the laws of the District of Columbia, United States of America, notwithstanding any principles of conflicts of law. You specifically consent to personal jurisdiction in the District of Columbia in connection with any dispute between you and The Washington Times arising out of these Terms of Use or pertaining to the subject matter hereof. The parties to these Terms of Use each agree that the exclusive venue for any dispute between the parties arising out of these Terms of Use or pertaining to the subject matter of these Terms of Use will be in the courts in the District of Columbia. If any part of these Terms of Use is unlawful, void or unenforceable, that part will be deemed severable and will not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions. These Terms of Use constitute the entire agreement among the parties relating to this subject matter. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any additional terms and conditions on TWT Digital Products will govern the items to which they pertain. The Washington Times may revise these Terms of Use at any time by updating this posting.

Last Updated: Jan. 7, 2016