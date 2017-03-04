Web FAQ | Print FAQ | National Digital Edition FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions: Web

How can I contact a reporter or an editor to give them a story tip?

You can click here where you will land on a page with our phone numbers and e-mails.

What if I shot my own photographs or video of a news event?

Send your information to photo -at- washingtontimes dot com , and someone will get in touch with you if they are interested.

Sometimes I see a byline in a different color. What does that mean?

If you click on the byline, you will be linked to a page showing the last several articles written by that writer. If you don't see the byline in another color, that means the story may be from a wire service.

How do I make a comment on a story?

At the bottom of the story is a place for you to put your comment. You will need to login to Disqus, our third-party software provider, to participate. You don't need an email, just a username. If you hover your cursor over the word Disqus in the gray box, you will see more information about creating an account or logging in. If you post, you will need to follow our Terms of Use (click here) or risk getting banned from the site. In general, we don't allow cursing, advocating readers to break the law, self-promotion for commercial purposes or personal attacks to another poster.

I posted a comment with a link and don't see it. Where is it?

All comments with links will go to a pending bucket to be moderated. We just want to be sure the link isn't spam or a dead link. This is something that our readers ask for to cut back on the amount of spam on the site, and we listened to them.

What if I have a question about the website?

If you have a question about content, please contact the particular editor of the area in question (for example, Politics or Metro) via contact us mstainer -at- washingtontimes dot com . If the questions about an advertisement, click here.

What are TWT Communities?

TWT Communities is a virtual place where like-minded individuals can communicate with each other and gain more information about their particular topic. Each community is run by "mayors," many of them readers just like you. Individual contributors are responsible for their content, which is not edited by The Washington Times. For more information related to our TWT Communities or if you would like to start one, contact Jacqui Kubin at jkubin -at- washingtontimes dot com .

How do I sign up for the daily email newsletters?

Go to our home page and scroll down to a box titled "News for You" on the left side with instructions. Click on which newsletter that you would like to get each day, enter your email and hit the submit button.

I get all of the daily emails, but I would like to unsubscribe to some of them. How do I do that?

Go to the bottom of the email newsletter and click on the unsubscribe link.

Frequently Asked Questions: Print

Home Delivery/Delivery Issues

What time will my paper be delivered?

Expect to receive your paper by 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

My paper is missing or damaged. Can I have a replacement paper delivered?

Replacement delivery service is available in most areas if you report your missing or damaged paper before 9:30 AM Monday through Friday. To request a redelivery utilize the automated web system at https://iservices.washingtontimes.com or call customer service at (202)-636-3333 (Local) or 1-800-277-8500 (Toll Free). If you contact us after those hours, a credit will be issued to your account.

Once I report a missing paper, and redelivery is confirmed when can I expect my replacement paper?

You will receive your redelivered paper the same day, usually by 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Vacation Stops

How do I stop my paper temporarily while on vacation?

Delivery can be temporarily stopped by using the automated web system at https://iservices.washingtontimes.com or by calling Subscriber Services at (202)-636-3333 (Local) or 1-800-277-8500 (Toll Free). Note: If outside the DC Metro area please allow 48 hours for vacation stops.

Can I enter a vacation hold for just one day?

Yes, a vacation hold can be entered for one day. Note: If outside the DC Metro area please allow 48 hours for vacation stops.

What is the longest period of time for a vacation hold?

You can stop your account for up to 90 days. If you need to have a vacation hold over 90 days please call Subscriber Services for assistance with your request at (202)-636-3333 (Local) or 1-800-277-8500 (Toll Free).

Can I place a vacation hold without a restart date?

Please call Subscriber Services for assistance with your request at (202)-636-3333 (Local) or 1-800-277-8500 (Toll Free).

Once I enter a vacation hold can it be changed or cancelled?

Please call Subscriber Services for assistance with your request at (202)-636-3333 (Local) or 1-800-277-8500 (Toll Free).

What options are available to me when I temporarily stop my subscription?

You may donate your stopped papers to local schools through the Newspaper in Education program, have your papers held until your return or extend your subscription paid-through date for the number of days that you are away.

Billing/Payment

How do I get the best value?

By enrolling in auto renewal with your credit card you will never have to be troubled with receiving an invoice again. We will charge the credit card automatically on the renewal date, at the current published rate, unless you notify us otherwise.

What can I do if I have questions about my bill?

Contact Subscriber Services if you have any questions concerning your invoice or subscription by calling us at (202)-636-3333 (Local) or 1-800-277-8500 (Toll Free).

Cancelling a Subscription

How do I cancel my subscription?

If you would like to stop a print subscription, please call Subscriber Services at (202)-636-3333 (Local) or 1-800-277-8500 (Toll Free) for assistance with your request. If you would like to stop your subscription to the National Digital Edition please email [email protected].

News Content

How do I send a letter to The Washington Times editor?

All submissions can be sent via email to [email protected] or send by mail to:

Letters to the Editor

The Washington Times

3600 New York Ave, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20002

Frequently Asked Questions: National Digital Edition

How do I subscribe to the National Digital Edition?

You can subscribe to the National Digital Edition through the Washington Times Subscription Services. Visit this link to subscribe.

How much does the National Digital Edition cost?

An annual subscription to the eedition is $35.00 per year or $3.50 per month.

How do I stop receiving the daily newsletter?

You can unsubscribe to the daily newsletter by clicking the following link: Unsubscribe

How do I get a password?

To register your e-mail address, click this link where you can provide your account information, and set up a password.

How do I change my password?

You can change your password through our Subscriber Services web site. Login to your account by clicking here. Once logged in, you can change your password by clicking on the "Contact & Login Info" button on the left sidebar.

Why doesn't my password work?

If you already registered, and forgot your password, you can have a password reset email sent to you by clicking here.

Is the password case sensitive?

The password is case sensitive. Be sure you do not have CAPS LOCK on while typing your password. Also note that the password will be a minimum of 6 characters.

When I try to register, it states that I already have registered, what do I do next?

You can log into the National Digital Edition by clicking here.

If you already registered, and forgot your password, you can have a new one e-mailed to you by clicking here.

If you don't remember registering, but you are still getting this message, you may have already established your account settings. You can a new password e-mailed to you by clicking here.

How do I obtain my account number?

Your account number is available on your bill.

Who can I contact if I have trouble logging onto the National Digital Edition?

To contact The Washington Times Subscriber Services for account assistance:



E-mail: [email protected]





I am already a subscriber to the National Digital Edition but I have forgotten where I go to login. Can you provide the url?

The URL to access the National Digital Edition is here.

Last Updated: 04/03/2017