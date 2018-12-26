President Trump made a surprise visit Wednesday to U.S. troops in Iraq, his first visit to forces serving in a war zone.

The president was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump on the unannounced trip. They had formal and informal meetings with service members, including snapping selfies with solider, while at Al Asad Air Base west of Baghdad.

A Reuters photographer captured images of the president and first lady meeting with U.S. service members in a room adorned with Christmas decorations.

The president told reporters traveling with him that visiting Iraq was high on his to-do list.

“It’s a place I have been talking about for many years, many many years,” he said. “I was talking about it as a civilian.”

During the three-hour visit, he met with U.S. military leaders and spent time to troops in the base cafeteria.

“I want to come and pay my respects most importantly to the great soldiers, great troopers we have here,” he said.

The president’s visit did not include a stop in the capital Baghdad. A scheduled in-person meeting with Iraq’s prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi was canceled.

On the return trip, he was scheduled to also visit troops at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Mr. Trump made the long journey to Iraq a week after ordering the pullout of 2,000 U.S. troops from neighboring Syria — a highly controversial decision that led Defense Secretary James Mattis to resign.

In ordering the withdrawal, the president declared victory in the fight against the Islamic State. He also ordered the Pentagon to start planning the pullout of about half the 14,000 troops in Afghanistan. That move comes at a time when the U.S. is trying to negotiate a lasting cease-fire agreement between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents.

Mr. Trump defended his decision to withdraw from Syria during an address to the troops at Al Asad Air Base.

He said the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, is “very nearly defeated” and the caliphate is gone. He added that if the Islamic State makes a comeback, troops in Iraq would be able to combat it.

Mr. Trump said he gave military leaders multiple six-month “extensions” to get out of Syria. He said when they recently asked again for more time, he said, “Nope,” and ordered the pullout.

“The United States cannot continue to be the policeman of the world,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s not fair when the burden is all on us, the United States.”

He said other countries were stepping up to fight the Islamic State.

“In Syria, Erdogan said he wants to knock out ISIS, whatever’s left, the remnants of ISIS,” Mr. Trump said. And Saudi Arabia just came out and said they are going to pay for some economic development. Which is great, that means we don’t have to pay.”

The president made the withdrawal of troops from “never-ending wars” in the Middle East a key 2016 campaign issue, but his decision to pull out now has come under heavy fire from lawmakers of both parties and was opposed by influential members of his own administration, such as White House national security adviser John Bolton.

However, unlike Syria and Afghanistan, Mr. Trump told The Associated Press that he has “no plans at all” to remove troops from Iraq.

Mr. Trump has enjoyed strong support among rank-and-file members of the military throughout his tenure, though Pentagon insiders say his withdrawal orders in Syria and Afghanistan have raised questions within the armed forces about the administration’s broader strategy in the region and its commitment to international partners.

In his resignation letter last week, Mr. Mattis suggested that the president is abandoning U.S. allies at a critical moment.

Mr. Mattis will leave his post on Jan. 1 and will be replaced by Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan. Mr. Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, will serve as acting secretary until the president makes a formal nomination.

• Ben Wolfgang contributed to this story.





