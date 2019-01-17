George Washington delivered his first State of the Union address in the Senate chamber.

Now a group of Republicans says President Trump should do the same thing, going around House Democrats who a day earlier had told the president to postpone or cancel the annual address, currently slated for Jan. 29.

“Speaker Pelosi’s attempt to muffle President Trump and appease her radical, socialist, open borders base using the false claim of security concerns is shameful,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican who was gathering signatures on a letter proposing the Senate chamber location.

“While traditionally these addresses have been held in the House chamber due to its larger size, inasmuch as House Democrats apparently do not want to hear from the president anyway, overcrowding of the Senate chamber should not be an issue,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was worried about security amid the government shutdown and suggested a delay. Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer was more forceful, telling CNN “the State of the Union is off.”

Mr. Trump has not responded to Mrs. Pelosi’s suggestion.

But the idea of moving the speech is proving to be popular among some parts of the GOP.

“Senator McConnell is in charge of the Senate, let’s host it in the Senate,” Sen. Rand Paul said on Fox News.





