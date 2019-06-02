Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr wore a shirt in support of stronger gun laws to his pregame press conference Sunday before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Kerr said he was wearing the shirt, which contained the message “Vote for Our Lives,” in response to the mass shooting at Virginia Beach on Friday in which 13 died, including the shooter.

“The shirt is a reminder that the only way to get out of this mess is to actually vote — and vote for people who are going to be willing to create some change in our gun laws in our country,” Kerr said. “The young generation, the March for Our Lives generation, has really inspired me. So I offer my support to them and to all young people and hope that we can create a change where we don’t all have to walk around scared we’re going to get shot in our country.”

This isn’t the first time Kerr has used his platform to discuss political change. The Warriors coach has weighed in on a variety of social activism topics, from President Trump to gun laws.

Steve Kerr explains his ‘Vote for our lives.’ Felt appropriate in the wake of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday to display his desire for gun laws. pic.twitter.com/dXEy6fI8gD — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) June 2, 2019

Full quote from Steve Kerr (wearing the “Vote For Our Lives” shirt), during tonight’s pre game press conference: pic.twitter.com/Kika58aIz5 — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) June 2, 2019

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.