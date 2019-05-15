President Trump will make a side trip to South Korea when he travels to Japan in late June for the G-20 summit, the White House said Wednesday.

Mr. Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss efforts to rein in North Korea’s missile program and nuclear ambitions.

A summit between Mr. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal earlier this year.

“President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. “The two leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen the United States–Republic of Korea alliance and the friendship between our two peoples.”

