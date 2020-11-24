Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell said she will file a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging widespread election fraud in Georgia’s voting machines and “foreign intrusion” in the U.S. election.

“There are just countless incidents of voter fraud and election fraud, writ large, in Georgia,” Ms. Powell told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Tuesday.

Ms. Powell, who has been bumped from the president’s legal team after a press conference last week, said she also plans to file similar lawsuits in other states.

“We will be rolling them out as fast as we possibly can, because it affected the entire country,” she said. “It’s all so clear that there was foreign intrusion into our voting systems, and that’s going be the real — where the rubber meets the road.”

Georgia certified its election results last week, showing that presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden defeated Mr. Trump by 12,670 votes out of 5 million cast, or about 0.25%. The Trump campaign requested a recount, and county election workers have a week to complete the new tally.

Ms. Powell said Dominion Voting System’s machines, used in 28 states including Georgia, were likely manipulated to give Democratic candidates an advantage. She also has criticized states for relying on a company whose CEO is Canadian and whose software was “created and used in Venezuela.”

“They were manipulated by the software used in the Dominion machines and used by other machines in the United States, frankly,” she said. “We are just continuing to be inundated by evidence of all the frauds here, and every manner and means of fraud you could possibly think of.”

Dominion has denied that there were any problems with its machines or its software. The company noted that a top Homeland Security official, who was later fired by Mr. Trump, vouched that the U.S. presidential election was secure and free from foreign interference.

Michael Steel, a consultant representing the company, called Dominion “a non-partisan, proud American company” that is being “baselessly attacked for twisted political gain.”

Ms. Powell said her evidence of voter and election fraud is “insurmountable.”

“This is no way there was anything but widespread election fraud here,” Ms. Powell said. “We have got one witness that says, in Arizona, at least, there were 35,000 votes added to every Democratic candidate just to start their voting off. It’s like getting your $500 of Monopoly money to begin with when you haven’t done anything. And it was only for Democrats.”

She said she believes the evidence will save Mr. Trump‘s presidency.

“There’s no issue in my mind but that he was elected in an absolute landslide nationwide,” she said.

The president called on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday to allow his legal team to examine signatures on envelopes of mail-in ballots for verification.

“We will find tens of thousands of fraudulent and illegal votes,” Mr. Trump said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.