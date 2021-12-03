OPINION:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, self-declared representative of science — who just claimed Republicans who resist his coronavirus recommendations are foolish and political because he and apparently only he “represent[s] science” — now has beef with Fox News streaming service host Lara Logan, who reported how people see him as more Josef Mengele, less kindly, friendly physician.

Fauci took to national media to express shock and disbelief and awe that Fox hasn’t disciplined Logan. Note: She was only reporting what she‘s heard, what she‘s been told, what others have told her.

Doesn’t matter. Apparently, it’s not enough for Fauci to push coronavirus policy on the country — on even the world. Now he wants to censor news, too.

This is what Logan said during a recent “Fox News Primetime” appearance: “What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele … the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” The Hill wrote.

She continued with this: “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this,” The Hill went on.

She then said this: “Because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies.”

And she then added this: “The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day, i.e. the truth, and people see there is no justification for what is being done.”

Logan also tweeted several articles about the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ funding of clinical trials of drugs on foster children who tested positive for HIV.

But now Fauci wants an apology — from Logan.

Now Fauci wants Fox to do something.

Now Fauci is floating the idea that Fox ought to discipline Logan — ought to shut down Logan — ought to fire Logan.

“Fauci ‘Astounded’ Fox News Hasn’t Punished Lara Logan,” The Daily Beast wrote.

For what? For reporting what others around the world are saying about Fauci? For tweeting truths about NIAID funding, or about Fauci’s previously reported involvement in dog experiments?

“What I find striking is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network,” Fauci whined on MSNBC. “How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action. I’m astounded by that.”

That’s Fauci-speak for: Fire her.

It’s the same type of suggestive rhetoric he’s used all along the coronavirus crazy to drive clampdowns on individual freedoms, to close businesses, to close schools, to close churches, to force people to wear one face mask, two face masks, more, more, more face masks, to get the vaccine, to get two vaccines, to get one booster shot, two booster shots, three boosters shots and more — all the while throwing his hands in the air and claiming innocently, ‘I don’t make policy’ and ‘I don’t get involved in politics.’

All the while knowing that when he speaks, when he recommends, when he suggests, the politicians in the world rush to abide and force the citizens to obey.

Now he’s selling that sly snake oil salesman influence to the media.

Meanwhile, his sycophants in the media are only too quick to help.

“Lara Logan compares Fauci to Nazi doctor,” The Hill wrote in one headline.

“Fox host doubles down on outrageous comparison of Fauci to Nazi ‘Angel of Death’ doctor as network remains silent,” CNN wrote in another headline.

Except she didn’t; she reported what others around the world were saying about Fauci.

“It’s unconscionable what she said,” Fauci said on MSNBC. “She was being totally slanderous to me and, as usual, had no idea what she was talking about.”

That’s more Fauci-speak: Fire her, he floats. Her crime? Her offense?

Reporting how the world sees him.

And, when you think about it, isn’t it interesting that Fauci’s response only underscores the perceptions Logan was reporting.

