Democratic leaders in Congress said Tuesday’s massive victories for their party were a rejection of President Trump and predicted a wave election next year that could even switch control of the U.S. House.

“The door is certainly open for us,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, told reporters as she took stock of Democratic wins at the top in New Jersey and Virginia, and in down-ballot races across the country.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said he was reminded of 2005, when Democrats won races in both states, which he said presaged the 2006 mid-term elections that cost the GOP control of both houses of Congress.

“The results last night smell exactly the same way. Our Republican friends better look out,” he said.

Democratic candidates won the governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, made massive gains in the state House in Virginia, and won GOP-held county executive positions in big suburban counties in New York.

Mr. Schumer said those elections should be a warning to Republicans about their tax-cut bill, which he said punishes upper-middle class families in those regions by eliminating tax breaks they claim.