CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A former Carolina Panther football player has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Frank Garcia was arrested Saturday and charged with misdemeanor assault.

A police report said the alleged victim is a 29-year-old woman who is not related to Garcia. The report said the woman suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Garcia, 46, did not immediately return a request for comment. He has a court hearing scheduled for Monday.

Garcia was an offensive lineman for several NFL teams and spent the majority of his career with the Panthers. He is a host of an afternoon radio talk show and an assistant football coach at a local high school.





