Campaign 2012 AdWatch - Campaign Commercials &amp; Analysis - Washington Times
Skip to content
Elections 2016

Latest ad buys

Exclusively from The Washington Times. Data based on Federal Communications Commission disclosures processed by The Times. Reflects ad buys made from August 2012 onwards on the top four networks in the top 50 markets. Totals indicate number of individual advertising contracts. For The Times' breakdown of August advertising by television show and candidate, which reflects the demographics sought by a candidate, click here.

Top markets

Barack Obama & major PACsMitt Romney & major PACs

Latest buys View More >

AdWatch - Latest Presidential Campaign Commercials

The best and worst 2012 campaign commercials with fact checking and analysis provided by the Associated Press.