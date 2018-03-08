Issues and Audibles with George Allen

Issues & Audibles

With George Allen



Former Senator and former Governor of Virginia George Allen joins Andy Parks every Thursday for Issues & Audibles. Listen at 11:44am to hear his take on the big issues of the week and his picks for this week’s NFL games.

ISSUES (listen here)

from Thursday, January 29, 2015

This week on "Issues and Audibles" Senator George Allen talks about President Obama's reversal on the proposed plan to tax 529 college savings plans, the possibility of oil drilling off the mid-Atlantic coast, the expected final vote in the Senate on the Keystone XL pipeline, the battle over amnesty in the House, and of course his prediction for Super Bowl XLIX.





AUDIBLES (listen here)

from Thursday, January 29, 2015

Game Allen picks:

Super Bowl XLIX

Seahawks vs Patriots Patriots

OVERALL STANDINGS FOR 2014

Conf. Championships Total

George Allen 2 56

Andy Parks 0 51

Ann Wog 1 48

