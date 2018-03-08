CONTRIBUTION TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The Washington Times LLC ("TWT") would like to offer an opportunity for friends of The Washington Times to make a financial contribution to TWT and thereby help its mission to uphold freedom, faith, family and service in today's world and support our commitment to responsible journalism by providing The WashingtonTimes with the financial and editorial independence to continue its work going forward.

These Contribution Terms and Conditions ("Terms") govern the relationship between TWT and each contributor, including the terms on which contributions may be accepted, refused, or returned by TWT. Contributions will only be accepted in the form of payments made directly to TWT, as described in these Terms.

1. AGREEMENT

Under the Terms, a contributor agrees and acknowledges that:

1.1 The contribution is provided to TWT as an irrevocable gift, subject to any exercise of the contributor’s right to receive a refund as described below and TWT’s right to return any contribution at its discretion.

1.2 The contribution may be used by TWT for any purposes and/or to support its operations in any/all areas of its business.

1.3 The contribution is made subject to these Terms, which shall constitute a legally binding agreement between the contributor and TWT (the “Agreement”).

2. CONDITIONS

2.1 Contributions will be accepted from individuals as well as any other legal entities (such as companies).

2.2 Contributors who are individuals must be aged 18 or over and United States residents. All other contributors must be incorporated, established and/or registered in the United States (as applicable).

3. ADMINISTRATION OF CONTRIBUTIONS

3.1 All contributions to TWT shall be made through the contributions page on TWT's website: http/:[email protected]

3.2 Contributions received by TWT will be deposited in one or more bank accounts in the name of TWT together with other TWT funds.

3.3 From the moment the contribution is processed, TWT will be legally and beneficially entitled to the full amount of the contribution and the contributor has no entitlement to the return of a contribution in any circumstances other than as specified in these Terms.

3.4 The contributor shall receive no benefit in return for any contribution and shall have no rights to influence the editorial policy or editorial content of TWT.

3.5 TWT is a for-profit business. Contributions to TWT will be used to support its operations. Contributions to TWT are not charitable contributions under the laws of the United States and therefore are not tax deductible.

4. RETURN OF CONTRIBUTIONS

4.1 TWT reserves the right to refuse and return any contribution in its absolute discretion, including where it believes that accepting the contribution would conflict with the mission, values or interests of TWT, and/or damage the independence or reputation of TWT or adversely affect the relationship of TWT with other contributors or stakeholders.

4.2 Any refused and/or returned contributions shall be refunded into the account from which the contribution was made.

5. CONTRIBUTION INFORMATION

5.1 TWT reserves the right to:

5.1.1 Request the full name and contact details of the contributor.

5.1.2 Request from the contributor any other information that it considers to be necessary or desirable to determine the background of the contribution.

5.1.3 Undertake any further investigations it deems fit to determine the origin of the contribution.

5.2 If the contributor refuses to provide any information requested by TWT under clause 5.1, TWT may refuse and return the contribution to the contributor at TWT’s discretion.

6. PUBLICITY

Contributors shall not be entitled to publicize their contribution or otherwise market themselves or any connected person or business in connection with their contribution, except with the prior written consent of TWT and then only if the contributor complies with any relevant policies, procedures or requirements of TWT.

7. DATA PROTECTION AND PRIVACY

7.1 By making a contribution, the contributor confirms that he or she consents to receive information relating to sales, promotions and competitions from TWT via the email address supplied by the contributor. If at any time a contributor would no longer like to receive such information, he or she may unsubscribe by contacting [email protected]

7.2 Any personal information about a contributor obtained by TWT as a result of a contribution being made will be used in accordance with this Agreement and the TWT privacy policy, available at https://www.washingtontimes.com/privacy/. By making a contribution, the contributor accepts the terms and conditions of TWT’s privacy policy.

8. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

Neither TWT nor any affiliated person, employee, agent, officer or director shall be liable for any loss suffered by any contributor or other person arising out of or in connection with a contribution except in respect of any liability that cannot be excluded or limited under applicable law, and for those exceptions, TWT's liability shall be limited to the amount of contribution involved, to the extent allowed under applicable law and under this Agreement.

9. MISCELLANEOUS

9.1 A failure of TWT to assert a right or provision under these Terms shall not constitute a waiver of that right or provision.

9.2 If any provision of these Terms is held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be unenforceable for any reason, that provision shall be eliminated or limited to the minimum extent such that the validity of the remaining provisions of these Terms will continue in full force and effect.

9.3 This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the contributor and TWT in respect of any contributions made by the contributor.

9.4 These Terms are not intended to confer any contractual benefit on any person.

9.5 The Agreement and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with it will be governed by United States laws and subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the District of Columbia.





