Talk radio kingpin Michael Savage is the first to point out that his newest book is not standard “religious” writing, though it bears the title “God, Faith and Reason,” and follows his 25 other books which dwelled on politics, culture wars, national security, immigration issues and science.

His last book, in fact, was “Trump’s War: His Battle for America,” and it made The New York Times best-seller list despite being ignored by the mainstream media. Mr. Savage is very candid about his motives as an author this time around.

“I wrote this odyssey over nearly a lifetime of searching — and to thank the Creator for my life,” Mr. Savage tells Inside the Beltway.

“This is very important for you to know. When I was down and out, I had to go down to the core of my being and reach out to the man upstairs, to put it colloquially. And I had to ask Him to save me. It didn’t happen like a boom went off, or lightning struck or Charlton Heston appeared in my living room with a ticket to heaven. I had to keep asking for it. And it took me twenty years to climb out of that hole. See, Godhelps those who help themselves. He doesn’t give you anything. By reaching out to God, maybe you can help yourselves,” the author writes.

The book, published Tuesday, is an engaging, detailed and spirited work — both conversational and soul-searching, restless and reassuring all at once. Mr. Savage shares an old prayer which has helped him. He recalls childhood moments, dinner with an atheist and rues the lesser role of faith in America. He also asks the big persistent questions about belief, reason and humanity.

“I never saw God, nor do I pretend to have any special insights. What you will see in this book are snapshots of God, not a complete film. This book is presented in an omnibus style and does not have to be read in precise, sequential order. What you will see is one man’s glimpses of God — images along the road of life,” Mr. Savage says. “I do not represent myself as a theologian or a guru. There are no cheap thrills here for the spiritually bankrupt masses. It is my scrapbook of the highest power through dreams, memories, and stories, much like the ancient texts.”

The book is from Center Street, a conservative imprint of Hachette Books based in Nashville. Find the book here

POSITIVE NUMBERS PERCOLATE

Is good news about the Trump administration reaching Americans, despite the media’s efforts to keep positive outcomes off public radar? Maybe.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey finds that President Trump’s favorability has reached 46 percent among likely U.S. voters, just as his ambitious 12-day Asian tour ends. Mr. Trump returns to the nation’s capital late Tuesday night.

“The stock market continues to soar to its highest levels to date, the unemployment rate for November is at its lowest level in 17 years and consumers are ready to spend just in time for the holidays. The overall Rasmussen Reports Economic Index held steady at 128.9 for November. Enthusiasm about the economy started to grow immediately following the 2016 presidential election and continues to show the highest level of confidence since this tracking began in 2014,” the pollster advises.

The aforementioned index is compiled from daily consumer surveys which track confidence, expectations and sentiment toward the U.S. economy.

APPLAUSE FOR INTREPID JOURNALISTS

The Broadcasting Board of Governors — a federal agency which oversees U.S. media interests overseas — recognizes some authentically intrepid journalists on Tuesday, at a site very near the U.S. Capitol. On hand to receive the annual David Burke Awards for Distinguished Journalism, which recognize “courage, integrity, and professionalism” will be:

Voice of America Middle East correspondent Heather Murdock, who documented the drive by coalition forces to retake the city of Mosul from the Islamic State; Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Uzbek Service, for coverage of strife in Uzbekistan “despite grave risks” to the reporters and their families; Office of Cuba Broadcasting journalist Ricardo Quintana, for tracking dangerous immigration voyages between the U.S. and Cuba; Radio Free Asia’s Korean Service reporters Albert Hong, Jae-wan Noh, and Hee Jung Yang, for “fastidious investigative reporting” of North Korean forced labor; Middle East Broadcasting Networks Alhurra-Iraq correspondent Abdul Hamid Zebari and cameramen Yaser Salim and John Saeed, for taking “extreme risks” to report from Iraq and Islamic State strongholds.

MONEY ON THE MENU

Some promising news from yet another American industry which appears to be doing rather well, thank you. Restaurant and food-service revenues are forecast to top $990 billion by 2021, according to “Restaurants & Foodservice: United States,” a new report released by Freedonia Focus Reports, a market researcher.

“Increases in the population and disposable personal income will drive overall gains in restaurant and food service revenues. Consumers are expected to dine out more often and purchase higher-priced offerings as their incomes rise,” the organization predicts. “Revenues from fast-casual restaurants, the fastest growing service segment, will see gains as millennials obtain higher incomes, supporting sales of higher-priced menu options. Additionally, new restaurant concepts will further drive sales.”

The revenue comes from full- and quick-service restaurants; snack, bakery, and coffee shops; bars; taverns; and buffets and cafeterias.

FOXIFIED: THE TAX EDITION

An election year approaches, and public town halls are returning to the airwaves. On Tuesday, Fox News Channel anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum moderate “America’s Election Headquarters Town Hall” with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan.

The live, one-hour event begins at 6:30 p.m. EST from a site in Virginia and will focus on tax reform. Yes, Mr. Ryan will take questions from the audience.

The network will also broadcast a tutorial on tax matters hosted by Mr. Baier 30 minutes prior to the event, plus a review of significant news with Ms. MacCallum in the aftermath.

POLL DU JOUR

• 45 percent of Americans approve of the way President Trump handles the economy; 89 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of independents and 19 percent of Democrats agree.

• 37 percent approve of Mr. Trump’s handling of taxes; 82 percent of Republicans, 33 percent of independents and 9 percent of Democrats agree.

• 35 percent approve of Mr. Trump’s handling of North Korea; 75 percent of Republicans, 29 percent of independents and 11 percent of Democrats agree.

• 33 percent approve of Mr. Trump’s handling of foreign affairs; 72 percent of Republicans, 28 percent of independents and 9 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A Gallup poll of 1,028 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 2-8 and released Monday.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin