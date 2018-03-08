Artificial Intelligence stays mired in the average person's mind as something of a science fiction-type character, but A.I. is not one and the same as a robot. Simply put, AI is everywhere. It's guiding GPS and Google Maps. It's on Facebook. It's in Google.

Recent Stories

Congressional donations from AI movers, shakers make lawmakers poor watchdogs Early this year, Rep. John Delaney wrote a piece for TechCrunch.com pressing for Congress to get serious about artificial intelligence and take "proactive" steps to make sure this fast-moving technology industry is "good for working people, good for businesses and good for our economy and that it's implemented in an ethical way," he said. He might have mentioned the money ties his fellow Artificial Intelligence Caucus members would stand to gain in the process.

Scientists race to finish line for AI that reads human minds In "Black Mirror," a Netflix series about a futuristic world moved by high-tech, scientists have found a way to peer inside human minds -- to surveil their thoughts to separate truth from lies. Well move over, TV watchers. This scenario is now a case of fiction finding reality.

Americans, nearly half, say universal basic income makes good AI sense Nearly half of Americans support universal basic income to offset jobs lost to robots and artificial intelligence, according to a new Gallup poll. That means nearly half of Americans support using tax dollars to pay people for being alive.

Self-driving cars may be the science world's dream, but premise is flawed Self-driving cars have become the dream of the science world. But why? If citizen safety is the justification for the development, which is it, there are so many other options that haven't been pursued that don't call for the booting of humans from behind the wheel.

Artificial intelligence is everywhere, watching almost all modern-day human behaviors One of the problems in demystifying artificial intelligence is that as soon as an AI-based product reaches the public, "we stop calling it AI," said Tara Chklovski, the CEO and founder of Iridescent, a nonprofit that aims to educate and empower children and their parents on engineering and technology matters.

Artificial intelligence can read! And now customer service reps must go An economic boom just dropped on the world -- and most, no doubt, aren't even aware. What happened? China's retail and technology conglomerate, Alibaba, developed an artificial intelligence model that beat the humans it competed against in a Stanford University reading and comprehension test. This is historic.