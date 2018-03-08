Special Section - Eye on A.I. - Washington Times
Skip to content

Eye on A.I.

Artificial Intelligence stays mired in the average person's mind as something of a science fiction-type character, but A.I. is not one and the same as a robot. Simply put, AI is everywhere. It's guiding GPS and Google Maps. It's on Facebook. It's in Google.

Recent Stories

In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a product event in San Francisco. Pichai has declared artificial intelligence more important to humanity than fire or electricity. And yet the search giant is increasingly having to deal with messy people problems: from the need for human checkers to catch rogue YouTube posters and Russian bots to its efforts to house its burgeoning workforce in pricey Silicon Valley. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Congressional donations from AI movers, shakers make lawmakers poor watchdogs

By Cheryl K. Chumley - The Washington Times

Early this year, Rep. John Delaney wrote a piece for TechCrunch.com pressing for Congress to get serious about artificial intelligence and take "proactive" steps to make sure this fast-moving technology industry is "good for working people, good for businesses and good for our economy and that it's implemented in an ethical way," he said. He might have mentioned the money ties his fellow Artificial Intelligence Caucus members would stand to gain in the process.

This image released by Netflix shows Rosemarie Dewitt in an episode of &amp;quot;Black Mirror,&amp;quot; directed by Jodie Foster. Season four of &amp;quot;Black Mirror,&amp;quot; will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 29. (Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix via AP)

Scientists race to finish line for AI that reads human minds

By Cheryl K. Chumley - The Washington Times

In "Black Mirror," a Netflix series about a futuristic world moved by high-tech, scientists have found a way to peer inside human minds -- to surveil their thoughts to separate truth from lies. Well move over, TV watchers. This scenario is now a case of fiction finding reality.