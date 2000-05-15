Janice W. Wright Job Title: Legal Sales Assistant

Years of Services: in this position 1 1/2 years, 4 years in a customer service position previously...off and on at the company since 1989 where I began as a data entry clerk.

What's the best part about working for TWT? What brings me joy here is the people I work with. Staying in this company for so long has given me the opportunity to meet some very impressionable people who I still communicate with today.

Joan M. Jackson Job Title: Accounts Receivable Manager

Years of Services: Began 10/4/1993 and again May 15, 2000

What's the best part about working for TWT? The people and staff I have met over the years and of course, being on top of the news. I have been in the newspaper industry since college.