The Washington Times Gives To The Homeless

Salvation Army of NCA Command

Provide emergency assistance to struggling families, shelter to the homeless, food for the hungry and youth development programs.

Volunteers of America Chesapeake Inc.

Volunteers of America Chesapeake provides critically-needed services to the homeless, developmentally disabled, mentally ill, and chemically dependent.

Capital Area Food Bank

Food distribution and nutrition education services give us a broad mission. 1.8 million meals monthly are distributed through direct service programs and member agencies to the homeless and hungry.

SHARE Food Network

Distributes high quality affordable and nutritious food as a way to build community and strengthen families.

Martha’s Table

Fights poverty in the short and long term through emergency food, clothing assistance, and educational programming for low-income children, families, and individuals.

DC Central Kitchen

Turns leftover food into millions of meals for thousands of at-risk individuals while offering culinary job training to adults overcoming homelessness, addiction, and incarceration.

SOME

Restores hope and dignity by providing meals, medical care, addiction counseling, job training and affordable housing for homeless families and single adults.

THRIVE DC

Providing meals, emergency health supplies and services, employment and computer training, case management, and comprehensive therapeutic and educational programming to homeless men, women, and children.

Neighbors Consejo

Addresses the many issues in the lives of people that were at the root of their homelessness dealing with dual diagnosis.

Coalition for Homeless

Provides transitional, permanent housing, emergency shelter, employment housing placement assistance, substance abuse counseling, and social services to individuals and families who are homeless or vulnerable.

Mid-Atlantic Gleaning

Faith-based organization fighting hunger, providing food for homeless, hungry, helpless, low-income, and disadvantaged individuals

Our Daily Bread

Serves low-moderate income residents of Fairfax County, VA, providing emergency food and financial assistance, financial literacy training, holiday support and school supplies.

Action in Community through service of Prince William

Provides homeless shelter, emergency food; financial assistance; domestic violence prevention/intervention programs

Word of Life Assembly of God

Word of Life Love Center provides food, clothing, financial assistance and material needs as necessary to the neighboring community that is underprivileged and/or homeless.

Arlington Food Assistance Center

Local food pantry providing supplemental groceries to needy families in Arlington County,VA referred by churches and social service agencies.

Loudoun Interfaith

Food pantry that provides emergency food supplies to needy families in Loudoun County.

Manna Food Center

Provides emergency food to 150,000 individuals, 5% of Montgomery County residents, most of these are children, seniors or disabled individuals.

National Center for Children & Families

Provides residential, transitional, and foster care/adoption services for the homeless, domestic violence victims, abused/neglected/behaviorally challenged adolescents, and adoption, and community prevention services.

SHABACH! Ministries

Develops communities through educational and human services programs, including a food and clothing pantry, Christian schools, youth employment program and employment training.

Second Genesis

Provides comprehensive addiction treatment services, including veterans and mental health programs, to low-income and homeless individuals and families.

Habitat for Humanity Inc. of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.

Ecumenical Christian housing ministry brings people from all walks of life together to build, rehab and repair simple, decent homes in partnership with low-income families.

Silver Spring Interfaith Housing Coalition

Multidenominational organization providing transitional and permanent housing, mentoring, case management and support services to homeless families and individuals to help them achieve self sufficiency.

United Way of the National Capital Area

A unifying force committed to creating real change that strengthens our local communities in the areas of basic needs, education, financial stability and health.

